https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/allahu-akbar-attack-in-france/

An Islamic terrorist wielding a knife broke into a police station in La Chapelle-sur-Erdre, a suburb of the French city of Nantes, and stabbed policewoman Katell Lereec multiple times in her legs. The jihadi was able to take the injured policewoman’s gun during the attack. After escaping the scene, the 39-year-old “radicalized” “Frenchman” was hunted down by police and shot dead in an exchange of gunfire.

During the exchange of gunfire, the Muslim terrorist wounded one police officer in his hand and another in his arm. According to authorities, it is clear that he “wanted to attack gendarmes (police officers).”

The female officer was seriously injured. The woman was in a state of absolute emergency after the attack but is expected to survive her wounds, according to France’s Minister of Interior, Gerald Darmanin.

The late terrorist was born in France but bore the very African name of Ndiaga Dieye. He was arrested in 2013 for armed robbery and the kidnapping of an elderly couple. Dieye was sentenced in 2015 to 8 years in prison. Freed in March 2021, he was being monitored by France’s Departmental Radicalization Assessment group.

During his stretch in prison, he was known to have become an Islamic zealot. And, like so many such Muslims who commit terrorist acts, it was quickly reported by the media that he had was suffering from mental illness.

As reported previously at RAIR Foundation USA, in virtually every instance of jihad attacks in France, politicians & media hide the identity of the attackers. In rare instances when the identity of an attacked is leaked, the suspect is presented as possibly suffering from mental health issues.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

