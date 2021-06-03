https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/03/and-a-narrative-is-born-npr-talks-to-historian-whos-uncovered-the-racist-roots-of-the-second-amendment/

If you were reading Twitchy last night, you might remember we did a piece on CNN’s lengthy interview with a scholar about her “fast-moving” new book that claims the Second Amendment isn’t about guns but “anti-Blackness.” We mentioned in that piece that “we usually count on NPR to tell us what to read.” Little did we know that NPR had aired an interview with historian Carol Anderson that very same day, under the headline, “Historian Uncovers The Racist Roots Of The 2nd Amendment.”

And a narrative is born. Just like that. They all jump on board. pic.twitter.com/zS4j3jgikm — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 3, 2021

“Do Black people have full Second Amendment rights?” asks interviewer Dave Davies. The answer is yes, but:

The language of the amendment, Anderson says, was crafted to ensure that slave owners could quickly crush any rebellion or resistance from those whom they’d enslaved. And she says the right to bear arms, presumably guaranteed to all citizens, has been repeatedly denied to Black people. “One of the things that I argue throughout this book is that it is just being Black that is the threat. And so when you mix that being Black as the threat with bearing arms, it’s an exponential fear,” she says. “This isn’t an anti-gun or a pro-gun book. This is a book about African Americans’ rights.”

It was just this week when armed African Americans held a Second Amendment march in Tulsa, with participating groups including the Huey P. Newton Gun Club, the Elmer Geronimo Pratt Gun Club, the New Black Panther Party for Self- Defense, the Fred Hampton Gun Club, the New Black Liberation Militia, the Panther Special Operations Command, and ANUBIS. That was the day before President Biden, whose ATF nominee wants to take away their AR-15s, hit the town.

These people are all in on CRT because they think it’s the silver bullet to every issue they oppose. It’s cultural Marxism dressed up as racism. And they aren’t going to stop. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 3, 2021

This author also testified in the recent NC voter ID case that Blacks could suffer from “white rage” as she called — as an explanation for why Democratic lawmaker @JoelDFord co-sponsored the bill. — Pete Kaliner (@PeteKaliner) June 3, 2021

CNN’s interviewer had asked about Anderson’s writings “about White rage and the recent campaign to suppress voting among Black people.”

This isn’t the first time they’ve tried this line of argument. — cameraman502 (@cameraman502) June 3, 2021

If a “scholar” says so, then it’s true. — The Woke Temple (@WokeTemple) June 3, 2021

“Historian.” — John Paul Sterling (@sterlinginks) June 3, 2021

“Uncovers.” — @Private Citizen Shemp (@presidentshemp) June 3, 2021

“Uncovered,” because it’s automatically treated as fact, because it suits their narrative. — Tucker Carlson’s Furrowed Brow (@Chimp_HQ) June 3, 2021

“Uncovers” like they found some secret draft of the bill of rights that had “except black people” written after each amendment — Jake (unaffiliated with State Farm) (@JDSommey) June 3, 2021

So are they recognizing that disarmament leaves people powerless and vulnerable? Or are they saying true racial equity is that everyone should be equally powerless and vulnerable. — Taylor White (@taylurk) June 3, 2021

Who greenlights these Divine narratives? Who is the power that decides what the media bros pump out in unison? — Ivan Kaltman (@WiseDad_Games) June 3, 2021

Almost seems coordinated at times…. — Frankels (@RAFRANKLIN1) June 3, 2021

Why does this book get featured by NPR and CNN?

What are these people smoking?? Gun control has been the way racists keep minorities from defending themselves — Sooner Bred (@thisgirl_13) June 3, 2021

This narrative is old and debunked. — Scott anti-woke O’Neal (@ScottON46438855) June 3, 2021

I mean it explicitly says in the 2A that only whites are allowed to own guns so this seems legit. — Mr.V (@Mr_V120119) June 3, 2021

The irony is that there’s a much more compelling case for the racist origins of the gun control movement. — Brasso Bill (@neatocabrito) June 3, 2021

If it’s not a pro-gun book then it’s not about African Americans’ rights.

