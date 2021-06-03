https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/03/and-a-narrative-is-born-npr-talks-to-historian-whos-uncovered-the-racist-roots-of-the-second-amendment/

If you were reading Twitchy last night, you might remember we did a piece on CNN’s lengthy interview with a scholar about her “fast-moving” new book that claims the Second Amendment isn’t about guns but “anti-Blackness.” We mentioned in that piece that “we usually count on NPR to tell us what to read.” Little did we know that NPR had aired an interview with historian Carol Anderson that very same day, under the headline, “Historian Uncovers The Racist Roots Of The 2nd Amendment.”

“Do Black people have full Second Amendment rights?” asks interviewer Dave Davies. The answer is yes, but:

The language of the amendment, Anderson says, was crafted to ensure that slave owners could quickly crush any rebellion or resistance from those whom they’d enslaved. And she says the right to bear arms, presumably guaranteed to all citizens, has been repeatedly denied to Black people.

“One of the things that I argue throughout this book is that it is just being Black that is the threat. And so when you mix that being Black as the threat with bearing arms, it’s an exponential fear,” she says. “This isn’t an anti-gun or a pro-gun book. This is a book about African Americans’ rights.”

It was just this week when armed African Americans held a Second Amendment march in Tulsa, with participating groups including the Huey P. Newton Gun Club, the Elmer Geronimo Pratt Gun Club, the New Black Panther Party for Self- Defense, the Fred Hampton Gun Club, the New Black Liberation Militia, the Panther Special Operations Command, and ANUBIS. That was the day before President Biden, whose ATF nominee wants to take away their AR-15s, hit the town.

CNN’s interviewer had asked about Anderson’s writings “about White rage and the recent campaign to suppress voting among Black people.”

Why does this book get featured by NPR and CNN?

If it’s not a pro-gun book then it’s not about African Americans’ rights.

