https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/andy-ngo-confirms-antifa-attacked-me-in-portland/

Posted by Kane on June 3, 2021 2:26 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



Andy Ngo appeared with Laura Ingraham tonight and confirmed he was attacked in Portland

Video of the hotel attack is here with 600+ comments at CFP…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...