https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-andy-ngo-speaks-out-after-being-brutally-assaulted-by-antifa-in-portland-streets

Prominent journalist Andy Ngo, an expert on the Antifa movement, is speaking out after he was chased and assaulted by black-clad Antifa extremists Friday night while covering the latest far-left protest in Portland. The recent assault is the second time Ngo was brutalized by Antifa militants in the Rose City.

The Post Millennial’s editor-at-large Andy Ngo speaks out after he was brutally assaulted by Antifa in Portland streets READ: https://t.co/qXzUXxXt4a pic.twitter.com/oSoUEfGCjJ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 3, 2021

“No journalist in America should ever face violence for doing his or her job,” Ngo tweeted Wednesday following the attack. “Yet on Friday, May 28, Antifa tried to kill me again while I was reporting on the ongoing protests and riots in Portland…”

Statement on May 28, 2021 Antifa assault: No journalist in America should ever face violence for doing his or her job. Yet on Friday, May 28, Antifa tried to kill me again while I was reporting on the ongoing protests and riots in Portland, Ore. for a new chapter of my… — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

On the one-year anniversary of Portland riots that commenced in the wake of George Floyd’s death, Ngo was assaulted and chased into the downtown Nines hotel by an angered mob of Antifa radicals, shown by posts on social media.

“Had I not been able to shelter wounded and bleeding inside a hotel while they beat the doors and windows like animals, there is no doubt in my mind I would not be here today. Their words, like their actions, speak for themselves,” Ngo tweeted.

no doubt in my mind I would not be here today. Their words, like their actions, speak for themselves. pic.twitter.com/mvMNcWKuJZ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

“LOOKS LIKE MEAT IS BACK ON THE MENU BOYS,” one of the Antifa accounts tweeted. “Don’t worry about martyrs being created from ‘cancel culture,’ Andy Ngo needs to go, one way or another,” another wrote. Others broadcasted Ngo’s whereabouts at The Nines and directed the base to “finish the Andy Ngo problem.”

The Oregonian reported that Ngo, the author of Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy, was tackled and punched before he sought refuge inside the nearby hotel’s lobby where he was able to escape the scene.

Just before midnight, Antifa member John Hacker, who assaulted Ngo in 2019, began asking The Post Millennial‘s editor-at-large questions.

Ngo didn’t answer and attempted to walk away, but several masked black-clad individuals followed and surrounded the reporter.

As the mob interrogated Ngo, one managed to pull off the journalist’s mask and declared: “That’s Andy. Get him! Get him!” Ngo said when he sprinted through downtown Portland trying to flag down help, there was no visible police presence.

immediately yelled, “That’s Andy. Get him! Get him!” As I sprinted through downtown Portland trying to flag down help, there was no visible police presence. At SW 4th Ave and SW Morrison, one of the black-clad Antifa members tackled me to the ground in front of… — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

One of the Antifa members tackled Ngo to the ground at Southwest 4th Avenue and Morrison Street in front of the Pioneer Place Mall, punching Ngo’s head and face repeated times while he pleaded for the extremists not to kill him. “All the time I could hear the angry cries and footsteps of the mob approaching,” Ngo said.

In the chaos, I managed to seize a moment when my attackers were distracted and crawled away. As soon as I could get to my feet, I sprinted inside the only business I could see that was open —The Nines Hotel. I begged hotel staff to call 911, but they refused and ordered me… pic.twitter.com/CWxwFS1nMH — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

Amid the chaos, Ngo managed to crawl away when the attackers were distracted and sprinted inside the only business that he could see was open, The Nines. Ngo said he begged hotel staff to call 911, but the employees refused and ordered the journalist to re-mask and leave the property. He insisted, reminding the staff of the violent mob of Antifa operatives trying to break inside the building.

Ngo was seen crouching behind the hotel’s front desk as clerks attempted to secure the premises, observed Twitter users. Meanwhile, protesters chanted and pounded on the glass windows to taunt Ngo. “I can’t wait for you to come out, Andy!” a veteran high-ranking Antifa agitator shouted on-camera. “You thought the milkshakes were bad last time? We’re gonna beat the f— out of you, b—,” the female Antifa protester yelled, hurling false allegations of racism at Ngo.

Willamette Week uploaded footage of the hostile gathering outside the hotel’s front doors, shouting, “You wanna kill us? You wanna kill us, Andy?” at The Nines staff while the personnel tried to hold the building’s entrance closed.





“Antifa wants me dead because I document what they want to stay hidden,” Ngo commented on Twitter. “The attacks against me and threats on my life are retribution for my work as a journalist, recording the tactics and true ideology of an extremist clandestine movement that relies on deception and regards the truth as the greatest threat of all. They want the right to hide their identities behind masks, and erase records of their arrests and alleged crimes.”

the truth as the greatest threat of all. They want the right to hide their identities behind masks, and erase records of their arrests and alleged crimes. They want me dead for capturing these things and reporting on them. But it is the right of every journalist, protected… — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

The leftist crowd of about 75 protesters waited for Ngo’s reappearance for at least an hour, telling patrons entering the hotel that The Nines was “sheltering a Nazi.”

“It seemed obvious they intended to make good on hundreds of threats over the past two years to kill me,” Ngo remarked, tweeting images of graffiti that read “Murder Andy Ngo” and “Kill Andy Ngo.”

It seemed obvious they intended to make good on hundreds of threats over the past two years to kill me. pic.twitter.com/93ZifwJTHA — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

One video posted online showed Ngo being assisted by security inside the hotel’s lobby as the journalist eluded the group, Fox News reported. Subsequent posts alleged that Ngo was able to leave the hotel after receiving medical attention.

“Afraid the windows would shatter and let the mob in, I begged someone to let me go up the elevator to escape from the lobby,” Ngo explained Wednesday.

Dozens of riot police took up positions in front of the building where at least one online video shows extremists swearing and screaming at officers for “protecting Andy Ngo.” At least one Antifa member was arrested according to the… https://t.co/jcOofV9qeu — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

Dozens of riot police stationed in front of the building where at least one online video showed extremists swearing and screaming at officers for “protecting Andy Ngo.” At least one Antifa member was arrested, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. 26-year-old Sean Gabriel Lopez was charged with multiple felonies, including felony unlawful use of a weapon, felony second-degree attempted assault, felony riot, felony first-degree criminal mischief, and felony first-degree burglary. Lopez’s bail was covered by an Antifa bail fund group.

“Barricade the Nines,” an Antifa account ordered. “This [motherf—er] can never feel safe here,” another tweeted. Ngo was escorted through the hotel’s back entrance by Portland Fire and Rescue and transported to the hospital.

A spokesman for the Portland Police Bureau told The Portland Tribune that officers “did stand by to allow an injured person to get in an ambulance.”

I was treated in the ER for multiple injuries to my head and body. pic.twitter.com/uCTr59LwaL — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

Ngo was treated in the emergency room for multiple injuries to the head and body. Bloody gashes covered Ngo’s hand and leg. The reporter’s stomach was bruised and eye left bleeding. When he was last beaten by Antifa in 2019, doctors told Ngo that he could have died from the brain hemorrhage caused by the cerebral blows.

and as far as I am aware no action has been taken. After the 2019 assault, Antifa and their sympathizers sought to cast me as a liar, white supremacist and far-right agitator who deserved to be beaten. pic.twitter.com/XujdVdBxJz — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

Police withdrew, but used the department’s sound truck to send the warning: “Anyone who is not a guest of The Nines may not enter the hotel. Do not enter or damage The Nines hotel property. Move away from The Nines hotel now.”

“…it is the right of every journalist, protected and preserved by the founding fathers, to report freely without fear,” Ngo tweeted.

Ngo announced in late January that he was forced to flee to the United Kingdom following months of death threats from Antifa terrorists and visits to his family’s residence. “My hometown of Portland, Oregon, is the epicenter of American Antifa,” Ngo told Sky News Australia in the Jan. 23 interview. Ngo stated Wednesday that he returned to Portland to take care of his elderly family.

He noted that he engaged in field reporting for Unmasked and ensured to mitigate the risks while witnessing Antifa first-hand. “Like many other journalists Antifa has tried to silence and intimidate through violence and threats, I had to cover my face and eyes to do my job and stay alive,” Ngo tweeted.

beat reporter would do: I took care to mitigate the risks and went to observe Antifa first-hand during a demonstration at the Justice Center. Like many other journalists Antifa has tried to silence and intimidate through violence and threats, I had to cover my face and eyes… — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

“As the Asian son of Vietnamese immigrants, I also have to be mindful of Antifa’s attacks on multiple people of East Asian origin,” Ngo added to the Twitter thread, referring to when journalist Justin Yau was left bleeding after he was shoved to the ground and hit multiple times while covering Portland’s civil unrest.

About 100 protesters gathered at Revolution Hall, the site of the first protest one year ago. A smaller crowd gathered at the Multnomah County Justice Center, which was targeted numerous times during the 100-plus days of civil unrest. Crowd members threw eggs at the Southwest 2nd Avenue entrance of the Justice Center while Portland Police officers circled the street. The night resulted in at least two targeted arrests by local law enforcement and Homeland Security.

Portland Police Bureau announced Friday that law enforcement was aware of the pre-planned protest and circulated the anniversary event’s flyer that was similar in nature to past graphics that promoted autonomous “direct action,” criminal activity, and the use of fire. Protesters were instructed to wear black bloc and “be water,” ordering followers to dress in dark clothing to obscure identities.

Press Release: Event In Portland Tonight – Police Encourage Peaceful Demonstrations (Photo)

Link: https://t.co/wNVWLTTDiJ pic.twitter.com/KERZSfl54v — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 28, 2021

In the press release, the Bureau said police “will have extra resources assigned to monitor this event” and “will respond if violence…takes place that threatens the safety of community members, public employees or to public or private property.”

Despite making more than two dozen reports of subsequent threats to police, Ngo said “no action has been taken.” After the 2019 assault, Antifa’s sympathizers sought to label Ngo a liar, white supremacist and far-right provocateur who deserved to be beaten. “These lies will be used again to try to discredit me and other journalists reporting on Antifa, and to distort the facts,” Ngo tweeted.

“But there is only one truth,” Ngo fired back. “I call on the Portland Police and federal authorities to act on this before Antifa operatives hiding behind their masks succeed in murdering an American journalist on their watch.”

I call on the Portland Police and federal authorities to act on this before Antifa operatives hiding behind their masks succeed in murdering an American journalist on their watch. And I call on journalists and all those who believe in the First Amendment to… — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

“And I call on journalists and all those who believe in the First Amendment to join me in standing against the tyranny of those who use violence to terrorize, silence and suppress the truth,” Ngo tweeted. The Post Millennial‘s editor-at-large Libby Emmons was quoted by Ngo for defending the journalist’s fight against Antifa.

“Attacks on Andy Ngo by Antifa militants persist because they fear what he knows about them, what he can and has exposed about their tactics, their level of aggression, and their mission of destruction,” Emmons stated. “If Andy were less vigilant in his reporting, they wouldn’t be so adamant about injuring him.”





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

