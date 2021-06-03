https://www.theblaze.com/news/anheuser-busch-free-beer-vaccine

Anheuser-Busch has partnered with the White House for a brand-new COVID-19 vaccine incentive — and plans to give away free beer once America hits its vaccination rate goal of 70%.

Not all people who want free beer, however, will be able to take advantage of the offer, and people must submit their email addresses as one of the requirements to qualify.

What are the details?

According to a Wednesday report from

the New York Times, the long-running American brewery says that Americans who are old enough to legally consume alcoholic beverages will qualify to receive a $5 voucher to be used on Anheuser-Busch products.

In a statement, the company said that it intended to “buy America’s next round” of beer once the goal has been met. According to the report, at least 63% of Americans have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Oxford researchers

estimate that approximately 41% of the American population is already fully vaccinated.

In a statement, Michel Doukeris, chief executive of Anheuser-Busch, said, “We pride ourselves on stepping up both in times of need and in times of great celebration, and the past year has been no different. As we look ahead to brighter days with renewed optimism, we are proud to work alongside the White House to make a meaningful impact for our country, our communities, and our consumers.”

What else?

On Thursday,

CNN reported that President Joe Biden touted the program and in a statement said, “Get a shot and have a beer. Free beer for everyone 21 years or over to celebrate the independence from the virus.”

He added, “America is headed into the summer dramatically different from last year’s summer: A summer of freedom, a summer of joy, a summer of get-togethers and celebrations. An all-American summer that this country deserves.”

The president, however, warned about complacency and said that the summer will end one way or the other.

“What happens after the summer?” he continued. “For all the progress we’re making as a country, if you are unvaccinated, you are still at risk of getting seriously ill or dying or spreading disease to others, especially when Americans spend more time indoors again closely gathered in the fall, and as we face the potential threat of a new, more dangerous variants.”

What else is there to know?

A news release from the company, as well as the offer’s official terms and conditions, reveal that there’s a little bit more to the story than what some people might think.

A portion of the release reads, “At Anheuser-Busch, we are committed to supporting the safe and strong recovery of our nation and being able to be together again at the places and with the people we have missed so much. This commitment includes encouraging Americans to get vaccinated, and we are excited to buy Americans 21+ a round of beer when we reach the White House goal.”

In order to receive their offer, consumers are requires to log into the company’s rewards site “My Cooler” and submit a photograph of their chosen place to buy Anheuser-Busch products.

The first 200,000 people to submit their information will receive a $5 voucher to purchase a beer. The offer begins when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announces that 70% of adults have received a least one COVID-19 vaccine shot and extends for seven days or until all rewards have been doled out, whichever comes first.

According to the terms and conditions, residents of Alabama, California, and Texas do not qualify for the promotion.







