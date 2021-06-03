https://www.dailywire.com/news/aoc-roasted-after-tweeting-photos-of-squalid-conditions-her-grandma-lives-in-you-need-to-help-her

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was slammed Wednesday after she posted photos her grandmother’s poor living conditions and appeared to blame former President Donald Trump for the situation.

“Just over a week ago, my [grandmother] fell ill,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “I went to Puerto Rico to see her- my 1st time in a year+ bc of COVID. This is her home. Hurricane María relief hasn’t arrived. Trump blocked relief $ for PR. People are being forced to flee ancestral homes, & developers are taking them.”

Just over a week ago, my abuela fell ill. I went to Puerto Rico to see her- my 1st time in a year+ bc of COVID. This is her home. Hurricane María relief hasn’t arrived. Trump blocked relief $ for PR. People are being forced to flee ancestral homes, & developers are taking them. pic.twitter.com/wnRxLalA2D — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2021

Approximately 45 minutes later, after tweeting several more times and facing substantial criticism, AOC wrote that her grandmother was “doing okay.”

“It’s not about us, but about what’s happening to Puerto Rican’s across the island,” she wrote. “She had a place to go to and be cared for – what about the thousands of people who don’t?”

Ocasio-Cortez faced intense backlash over the situation, including:

Curtis Houck, NewsBusters Managing Editor: “You need to help her!”

You need to help her! https://t.co/DIezePzMSf — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 3, 2021

Matt Walsh, Daily Wire columnist: “AOC went and bought herself a Tesla while her grandmother lives in a shack with a collapsing ceiling. It never fails with these champagne socialists. They expect everyone else to make sacrifices while making none themselves.”

Walsh also replied to AOC’s tweet, writing: “Shameful that you live in luxury while allowing your own grandmother to suffer in these squalid conditions.”

AOC went and bought herself a Tesla while her grandmother lives in a shack with a collapsing ceiling. It never fails with these champagne socialists. They expect everyone else to make sacrifices while making none themselves. pic.twitter.com/iZLgLjetMP — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 2, 2021

Mike Cernovich, political commentator: “You couldn’t swing a mortgage payment or two?”

You couldn’t swing a mortgage payment or two? — Internet Dad Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 2, 2021

Tom Elliott, founder of Grabien Media: “AOC: My grandma can’t fix her ceiling without a Washington bailout.”

AOC: My grandma can’t fix her ceiling without a Washington bailout https://t.co/o41Klvbfws — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 2, 2021

Steve Milloy, political commentator: “Maybe instead of sporting uber-expensive designer clothes you could sacrifice for your abuela. Maybe you could wear an outfit and then auction it off and send the money to your abuela. The possibilities are endless.”

Maybe instead of sporting uber-expensive designer clothes you could sacrifice for your abuela. Maybe you could wear an outfit and then auction it off and send the money to your abuela. The possibilities are endless. https://t.co/PEuVtoBxoI — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) June 2, 2021

Elias Cepeda, political commentator: “Good God, Rep., fix your grandmother’s house. This colonization of Puerto Rico is bi-partisan & your party as well as Trump’s party need to end it here and everywhere else our empire exerts its pernicious power, including in Venezuela where you supported Trump’s coup attempt.”

Good God, Rep., fix your grandmother’s house. This colonization of Puerto Rico is bi-partisan & your party as well as Trump’s party need to end it here and everywhere else our empire exerts its pernicious power, including in Venezuela where you supported Trump’s coup attempt. https://t.co/FcadYguC3B — Elias Cepeda (@EliasCepeda) June 2, 2021

Christopher Bedford, Federalist senior editor: “When your grandmother is ill and living in squalor, you can start working to get her into a proper home right away, or you can tweet attack Donald Trump. Your call, I guess.”

When your grandmother is ill and living in squalor, you can start working to get her into a proper home right away, or you can tweet attack Donald Trump. Your call, I guess. https://t.co/fkTwmBccgM — Christopher Bedford (@CBedfordDC) June 2, 2021

Roland Austinat, political commentator: “Hurricane Maria happened 3.5 years ago. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez has not used FaceTime or a similar means of communication in four years with her abuela to see how she is doing? Especially during the non-travel days of the virus? I use FaceTime to call my parents multiple times a week.”

Hurricane Maria happened 3.5 years ago. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez has not used FaceTime or a similar means of communication in four years with her abuela to see how she is doing? Especially during the non-travel days of the virus? I use FaceTime to call my parents multiple times a week. https://t.co/OdUb3APG1d — Roland Austinat (@austinat) June 3, 2021

John Molnar, political commentator: “When members of Congress get paid $174k/year and let their own abuelitas live in these kinds of conditions, we really gotta start talking about reducing their salaries Clearly the amount isn’t drawing the most compassionate to the position.”

When members of Congress get paid $174k/year and let their own abuelitas live in these kinds of conditions, we really gotta start talking about reducing their salaries Clearly the amount isn’t drawing the most compassionate to the position https://t.co/1RrFgoEYoQ — John Molnar (@Gear6A) June 2, 2021

