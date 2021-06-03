https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ap-buries-the-lede-in-paragraph-7-democrat-agenda-is-dead-after-senate-parliamentarian-ruling/

This is the biggest story that no one is covering.

HR 1 is now dead. Budget reconciliation can’t be used to codify election fraud.

Below is paragraph 7:

The ongoing talks may take on new importance after Democrats suffered a setback Wednesday in their efforts to attempt to pass this and other Biden priorities on party-line votes. The Senate parliamentarian signaled new limits on how many times Democrats can use the budget reconciliation process that allows a 51-vote threshold, rather than the 60 votes typically needed to advance legislation. In a four-page memo, the parliamentarian made it clear Democrats will likely have only more only one more opportunity to use the budget process this year, essentially closing the door on a strategy they were eyeing for multiple votes.

