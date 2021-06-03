https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bannon-interviews-pennsylvania-senator-who-just-returned-from-maricopa-audit/

A delegation of Pennsylvania election integrity lawmakers met with forensic experts and local legislators in Maricopa, Arizona, to tour the audit floor where the results of the 2020 General Election are being evaluated.

A press release from State Senator Doug Mastriano identified the Pennsylvania election integrity delegation as consisting of himself, State Senator Cris Dush, and State Representative Rob Kauffman:

“The AZ Forensic Election Audit is the most comprehensive election audit in the history of United States. The audit includes four main stages:

Registration and votes cast audit

Vote count and tally audit

Election voting systems audit

Reported results audit

Transparency is a must in our republic. Every citizen should be confident that their vote counts. There are ZERO taxpayer dollars being used for the trip.”

