Minneapolis officials have removed parts of a memorial and cement barricades at the George Floyd Square, the site where Floyd died in May 25 after a city police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

City work crews began the process early Thursday morning, in an effort to clear the intersection of Chicago Avenue and 38th Street to help businesses that have blocked off from vehicles and shoppers and in response to crime that has occurred there over roughly the past year.

“Barricades have been removed so that ultimately (the intersection) will be reconnected into the neighborhood and traffic will be able to resume,” city spokeswoman Sarah McKenzie told CNN. “This intersection will never go back to ‘normal.’ This city is really doing everything it can with the community to preserve as many art pieces as possible.”

McKenzie effort was done in coordination with the Agape Movement group.

Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz said the effort was “community lead.”

Such artifacts as the fist sculpture in the center of the intersection will remain, while other will be put in storage. Some residents reportedly objected the removal of the barricades, setting up makeshift ones, that on Thursday temporarily blocked vehicle traffic again.

