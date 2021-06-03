https://justthenews.com/world/mexico/biden-administration-tasks-six-humanitarian-groups-decide-asylum-seekers?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The White House has asked six humanitarian groups to help with the immigration crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The names of the organizations have not been publicly revealed except for the International Rescue Committee.

However, the others include London-based Save the Children; two U.S.-based organizations, HIAS and Kids in Need of Defense; and two Mexico-based organizations, Asylum Access and the Institute for Women in Migration, according to the Associated Press.

The organizations are reportedly being asked to help decide which individuals and families are granted asylum. There have already been nearly 800 cases admitted since May 3.

The criteria has also not been made public, but wire service reports the Biden administration intends to admit as many as 250 asylum-seekers a day who are referred by the groups.

Raymundo Tamayo, the director of International Rescue Committee in Mexico, said the group plans to refer up to 600 people a month to U.S. officials.

He said help will come first to those "facing extreme life-threatening situations"

The Department of Homeland Security is also helping with choosing who to admit and will have the final say, the Associated Press also reports.

