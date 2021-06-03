https://www.theepochtimes.com/biden-announces-5-part-vaccine-effort-to-have-70-percent-of-adults-jabbed-by-july-4_3842281.html?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=BonginoReport

President Joe Biden on Wednesday repeatedly called for Americans to drop their resistance to being vaccinated against the CCP virus while announcing the administration’s five-part plan for the month of June to encourage 70 percent of U.S. adults to get at least one dose of vaccine by July 4.

The administration’s new effort, which includes reminding Americans of incentives being offered across the country such as free beer, free childcare, and free sports tickets, seeks to “pull all the stops” to reach the 70 percent figure “so we can declare our independence from COVID-19,” Biden said from Washington, D.C.

The 78-year-old president noted that 63 percent of U.S. adults have had at least one shot of a vaccine against COVID-19, the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus. Of this figure, 73 percent over the age of 40 have had one shot. “We especially need people under 40 to step up,” the president said.

Currently, CCP virus vaccines authorized for emergency use in the United States are the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The first part of the Biden administration’s plan for June involves making it “easier than ever” to get the vaccine, with many vaccination sites having extended hours, including pharmacies to open 24 hours every Friday night during June.

Childcare companies—KinderCare, Learning Care Group, the Bright Horizons—and hundreds of YMCA locations will offer free drop-in childcare for parents while they get their vaccine, with Uber and Lyft offering free rides to and from vaccination sites, Biden said. “Free childcare, free rides, free shots,” he said of the federal plan.

The second part of Biden’s plan involves increasing outreach efforts, which includes launching a “We Can Do This” national vaccination tour to encourage Americans to take the vaccine. Vice President Kamala Harris will lead the tour headed across South and Midwest United States were there are still “millions of people to vaccinate,” Biden said.

Other outreach efforts include a new initiative called “Shots at the Shop,” which involves the administration working with the Black Coalition Against COVID and other organizations to partner with black-owned barbershops and beauty salons across the country. Biden said that such sites are “hubs of activity and information in Black and brown communities in particular, but in many communities across the nation,” and the new initiative is “in the spirit of meeting people where they are.”

“Local barbers, stylists, they become key advocates for vaccinations in their communities, offering information to customers, booking appointments for them, even using their own businesses as vaccination sites,” Biden said.

Biden said that to kickstart the June vaccination push, thousands of volunteers will be knocking on doors to encourage people to get vaccinated this coming weekend, which he called the “National Canvassing Weekend.”

Also, some mayors across the country will be partnering with the administration on the “City Vaccination Challenge to see which city can grow its vaccination rate the fastest by July 4th,” Biden said.

The third part of the administration’s June push for vaccines involves increasing its work with employers across the country. The president said that small- and medium-sized employers will get a tax credit to cover the costs of giving people paid time off to get vaccinated. The administration is also “making it easy for employers to set up on-the-job vaccination clinics” to improve convenience for their employees, Biden said.

“Incentives and fun rewards” fill the fourth part of the Biden vaccination agenda, which involves continuing efforts with brewing company Anheuser-Busch to offer free beer on July 4 if the country hits the goal of 70 percent of adults vaccinated, Biden noted. “That’s right, get a shot and have a beer. Free beer for everyone 21 years or over to celebrate the independence from the virus.”

The president reminded Americans that free vaccines are available outside certain venues, as well as free sports tickets as an incentive. “The NBA, the NHL, NASCAR tracks— they’re offering vaccines outside playoff games and at races,” he said. “Major League Baseball will be offering free tickets to people who get vaccinated at the ballpark.”

The fifth part of the administration’s vaccine push is a direct call to each U.S. citizen to take action and volunteer to help get their contacts vaccinated. The president pointed to a website—WeCanDoThis.HHS.gov—where people can sign up to volunteer and see what they can do.

“Take at least five actions to help in June. And you might even be invited to visit us at the White House in July to celebrate independence together,” Biden said.

Vaccine manufacturers are immune from liability for any adverse reactions unless there’s “willful misconduct” involved. Vaccine providers are required to report any serious adverse effects or vaccination administration errors to VAERS, hosted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The federal government has a countermeasures program that can compensate eligible persons who suffer serious injury from approved vaccines. But the burden of proof has proven a challenging process.

