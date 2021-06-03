https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/bidens-america-largest-ferry-service-marthas-vineyard-hit-ransomware-attack/

This is Biden’s America.

The largest ferry service to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket was hit with a ransomware attack on Wednesday.

The company said the ferry service was still running scheduled trips, but people were unable to book or change reservations online.

There is no impact to the safety of vessel operations, as the issue does not affect radar or GPS functionality. Scheduled trips to both islands continue to operate, although customers may experience some delays during the ticketing process. 2/4 — Steamship Authority (@SteamshipMA) June 2, 2021

The company urged customers to use cash because the credit card systems were down.

If traveling with the Authority today, cash is preferred for all transactions. The availability of credit card systems to process vehicle and passenger tickets, as well as parking lot fees, is limited. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. 4/4 — Steamship Authority (@SteamshipMA) June 2, 2021

Wednesday’s ransomware attack on Steamship Authority comes after several other cyberattacks on American companies.

A hacking group with links to the Chinese government penetrated the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s computer systems in April.

In the last month, ransomware hackers have targeted the Colonial Pipeline and the world’s largest meat supplier.

A few weeks ago ransomware hackers shut down the Colonial Pipeline, creating gas lines and shortages in Southeastern states.

JBS, the world’s largest beef supplier was hit with a ransomware attack on Sunday, threatening US meat supply.

One-fifth of US beef production was wiped out after JBS paused processing at five of its biggest beef plants which manage a total of 22,500 cattle per day.

