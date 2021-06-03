https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/attebntion-blm-black-perp-killed-by-san-jose-police-aimed-gun-at-officer-video/

Black man killed by San Jose police aimed gun at officer

Video released Wednesday by San Jose police shows a black criminal walking around an unmarked police vehicle, opening the door and pointing a gun at an undercover officer inside before the man was shot dead.

San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata said two undercover officers were conducting surveillance Monday on 31-year-old Demetrius Stanley and had no plans to arrest or confront him. Stanley, however, opened the car door and pointed his firearm, forcing the officer to fire, Mata said.

More than 100 Marxists marched along the street and freeway to protest Stanley’s death.

Mata said Stanley had acknowledged committing a March 12 armed robbery and was arrested and released on bail. On Monday, undercover detectives pursuing other allegations related to the robbery were trying to confirm where Stanley lived when he came out of his house carrying a gun and went toward one of the plainclothes officers on the street, the chief said.

