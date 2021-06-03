http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/RgLAnReKIiw/bombshell-upon-bombshell.php

Some conservative commentators are hailing alleged “bombshells” in the just-released emails of Anthony Fauci. I have seen nothing–yet–in those emails that even remotely merits that characterization. But this does: a very long article in Vanity Fair by investigative reporter Katherine Eban, titled “The Lab-Leak Theory: Inside the Fight to Uncover COVID-19’s Origins.” This is how Eban promoted her article on Twitter:

BREAKING: my months-long @VanityFair investigation on #COVID19 origins is live. Interviews w/ over 40 people, review of hundreds of pgs. of U.S. gov’t docs. incl. internal memos, meeting minutes, email correspondence, found…. https://t.co/9vsJWmOWZN /1 — Katherine Eban (@KatherineEban) June 3, 2021

In a 12/9/20 @StateDept meeting, officials say they were explicitly told by colleagues not to explore Wuhan Institute of Virology’s gain-of-function research, because it would bring unwelcome att’n to U.S. gov’t funding of it. /3 pic.twitter.com/TR80pTAxQt — Katherine Eban (@KatherineEban) June 3, 2021

Four former State Dep’t officials told @VanityFair they were repeatedly advised not to open a “Pandora’s box.” DiNanno said: “smelled like a cover-up, and I wasn’t going to be part of it.” /5 pic.twitter.com/zcuiwWZgQo — Katherine Eban (@KatherineEban) June 3, 2021

Former @CDCgov director @redfield_dr got death threats from fellow scientists after telling CNN he believed #COVID19 had lab origin. “I was threatened and ostracized because I proposed another hypothesis,” Redfield told @VanityFair. /7 — Katherine Eban (@KatherineEban) June 3, 2021

Eban’s findings are stunning. She documents what can only be called a conspiracy within the U.S. government to suppress information about the origins of the covid virus. I am still working my way through her article–it is very long–but she seems to have the goods.

One warning–Eban engages at various points in ritual denunciations of Donald Trump, without which I suppose you can’t get an article published in Vanity Fair. But these have little or nothing to do with the story she relates–in fact, the bottom line is that Trump was right, but he didn’t know the half of it–and can easily be ignored.

