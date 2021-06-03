https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/03/boom-doj-is-investigating-a-dem-consulting-firm-linked-to-hunter-biden-for-potential-illegal-lobbying-for-burisma/

Politico reported this morning that the Justice Department is investigating Blue Star Strategies, a Dem consulting firm linked to Hunter Biden for “potential illegally lobbying for Burisma”:

SCOOP: The Justice Department is investigating the work of the consulting firm Blue Star Strategies linked to Hunter Biden for potential illegal lobbying for Burisma, four people familiar with the probe told @woodruffbets and me. https://t.co/RDHxh3JDX6 — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) June 3, 2021

And BOOM goes the dynamite:

The DOJ is investigating the work of a consulting firm (Blue Star Strategies) linked to Hunter Biden for potential illegal lobbying. The firm took on as a client the Ukrainian energy company Burisma while Hunter served on its board. 1/ https://t.co/ay9x5lB0Ar — Nick Short ‎‎ (@PoliticalShort) June 3, 2021

According to Politico, “Blue Star did not disclose its work for Burism in any federal lobbying databases”:

“Blue Star did not disclose its work for Burisma in any federal lobbying databases.” https://t.co/YaGaRXHYvN — Curt Devine (@CurtDevine) June 3, 2021

The same U.S. Attorney’s office is investigating Hunter Biden “for potential tax violations”:

The Delaware U.S. Attorney’s Office is involved in the probe, and is coordinating with lawyers in the NSD at DOJ’s Washington headquarters. The Delaware office is also investigating Hunter for potential tax violations. 2/ — Nick Short ‎‎ (@PoliticalShort) June 3, 2021

Politico does says that there is “no indication that Hunter is the target of the investigation into Blue Star”:

The existence of the fed probe into Blue Star Strategies has not been previously reported. There has been grand jury activity in connection to the probe as well. Though Politico claims there is “no indication that Hunter is the target of the investigation into Blue Star.” Hmm 3/3 — Nick Short ‎‎ (@PoliticalShort) June 3, 2021

Yeah, okay.

