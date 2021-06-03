https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/03/boom-doj-is-investigating-a-dem-consulting-firm-linked-to-hunter-biden-for-potential-illegal-lobbying-for-burisma/

Politico reported this morning that the Justice Department is investigating Blue Star Strategies, a Dem consulting firm linked to Hunter Biden for “potential illegally lobbying for Burisma”:

And BOOM goes the dynamite:

According to Politico, “Blue Star did not disclose its work for Burism in any federal lobbying databases”:

The same U.S. Attorney’s office is investigating Hunter Biden “for potential tax violations”:

Politico does says that there is “no indication that Hunter is the target of the investigation into Blue Star”:

Yeah, okay.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...