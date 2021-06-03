https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-findings-from-bombshell-u-s-report-on-ufos-released-raise-new-serious-questions

Key findings from an upcoming bombshell U.S. report on UFOs — referred to by the government as Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) — were released late on Thursday evening and show that U.S. officials have zero evidence that any of the reported objects are alien spacecraft.

“The report determines that the vast majority of more than 120 incidents over the past two decades did not originate from any American military or other advanced U.S. government technology,” The New York Times reported. “That determination would appear to eliminate the possibility that Navy pilots who reported seeing unexplained aircraft might have encountered programs the government meant to keep secret.”

If the objects are not alien spacecraft and are not secret U.S. government technology, then questions arise about whether a foreign adversary has advanced technology that the U.S. does not have and is using it to penetrate U.S. airspace, swarm U.S. warships, and spy on military bases.

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.