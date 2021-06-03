https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/03/california-legislature-proposes-the-state-pay-for-and-own-up-to-45-percent-of-a-home-allowing-more-families-to-buy-homes/

We’re not sure why they’re not just proposing giving away houses, but the California Assembly and Senate are willing to go almost halfway, having the state pay for up to 45 percent of a home, cutting the purchase price nearly in half. Oh, and the state owns that 45 percent of your house.

It would cut the purchase price nearly in half because you’re only getting half a house. And there’s no chance that housing prices would rise even higher with the state subsidizing the purchase price.

What happened to Slate’s suggestion that, in San Francisco at least, it was time to bring back dormitories for adults? Or L.A.’s idea of living in “pods” that you share with other people?

