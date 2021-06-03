https://www.dailywire.com/news/candace-owens-slams-aoc-for-using-grandma-to-score-political-points

Daily Wire host Candace Owens slammed far-Left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for using her grandmother to “score political points.” Owens was reacting to a social media post from AOC that included a photo of her grandmother’s home, shown in horrific conditions.

“I came from nothing and am a first generation daughter in my family,” Owens told Ocasio-Cortez. “I would never allow my grandfather to live in squalor and then post it on the internet to score political points.”

The conservative author added that the pro-socialist representative needs to “[s]top being disgusting” and get her “grandmother a better home.”

In her initial tweet, AOC posted Wednesday, “Just over a week ago, my abuela fell ill. I went to Puerto Rico to see her- my 1st time in a year+ bc of COVID. This is her home. Hurricane María relief hasn’t arrived. Trump blocked relief $ for PR (Puerto Rico). People are being forced to flee ancestral homes, & developers are taking them.”

Daily Wire podcast host Matt Walsh criticized AOC in a reply: “Shameful that you live in luxury while allowing your own grandmother to suffer in these squalid conditions,” he wrote.

Ocasio-Cortez scolded Walsh for apparently having no “concept” of the role “1st-gen, first-born daughters play in their families,” and insisted the tweet was posted to call “attention” to “systemic injustices.”

“You don’t even have a concept for the role that 1st-gen, first-born daughters play in their families,” she accused. “My abuela is okay. But instead of only caring for mine & letting others suffer, I’m calling attention to the systemic injustices you seem totally fine [with] in having a US colony.”

Owens chimed in on Thursday, posting via Twitter, “I came from nothing and am a first generation daughter in my family. I would never allow my grandfather to live in squalor and then post it on the internet to score political points.”

“You rake in corrupt millions. Stop being disgusting and get your grandmother a better home.”

AOC has become a cash cow for the Democrats and a top fundraiser, raking in millions of dollars for election efforts with a “staff size more typical of a top-tier Senate campaign than a congresswoman seeking reelection in a safely progressive seat,” The Hill highlighted in June 2020.

Her personal net worth, though, is unclear. In a USA Today “fact-check,” the site said the representative is worth far less than $1 million, highlighting the congresswoman’s student loan debt. Her congressional salary is upwards of $170,000 annually.

Noting of her salary, The Daily Wire’s Ian Hawthorn further criticized AOC, emphasizing her persistent push for socialist policies:

By all available metrics, Ocasio-Cortez is perfectly able to financially support her beloved “abuela,” if just to make basic structural repairs to her cramped living area. However, the notion of taking individual responsibility for one’s own family and community is totally antithetical to Ocasio-Cortez’s ideology. For radical progressives like Ocasio-Cortez, even problems they themselves could solve with one PayPal transfer are the responsibility of others — the faceless “collective” of society, shrouded in the constrictive veil of government control. Why take personal responsibility for those around you when you can demand that “the government” step in? Why dip into your own pocket when you can expect “the rich” to foot the bill?

