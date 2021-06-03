http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6WjOavyWK7A/

The United States Chamber of Commerce and President Joe Biden have seemingly hitched their agendas together in an effort to hugely expand legal immigration to the U.S. and provide amnesty to millions of illegal aliens.

During a virtual conference on Thursday, Chamber CEO and President Suzanne Clarke said the the big business lobby is leading “the charge” to increase the number of foreign visa workers that are Americans are forced to compete against for blue-collar and white-collar jobs, along with a campaign to provide illegal aliens with amnesty.

“The world’s best and brightest who want to pour their talent and energy into our economy should have every opportunity to do so which is why the Chamber will continue to lead the charge in doubling employment-based immigration, including H-1B and H-2B visas,” Clarke said.

As Breitbart News reported, the Chamber has launched the initiative to allow businesses to import more foreign H-1B visa workers to take white-collar U.S. jobs, foreign H-2B visa workers to take blue-collar U.S. jobs, more seamlessly provide green cards to foreign students at American universities, and give tech conglomerates and the outsourcing industry a green card giveaway.

Also in the Chamber’s initiative is a plan that would allow local politicians in small and rural American communities to import foreign visa workers to grow the region’s population and take U.S. jobs.

The Chamber couples its huge expansion of legal immigration with an amnesty for, specifically, illegal aliens eligible and enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and those with Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

The provisions are nearly identical to that of the Biden administration’s plan.

Under Biden’s plan, introduced in the Senate by Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), DACA and TPS illegal aliens would be given amnesty — in addition to the majority of all illegal aliens living in the U.S.

Likewise, the Biden plan includes Big Tech’s green card giveaway, increases to the H-1B and H-2B visa programs, makes it easier for foreign students to secure green cards, and would start a pilot program allowing local politicians to import foreign visa workers in small American towns.

The shared goals between the Chamber and Biden are in direct contrast to the opinions of most Americans. The latest Rasmussen Reports survey, for example, shows that 75 percent of likely U.S. voters said they want less legal immigration — including nearly 4-in-10 who want current legal immigration levels cut in more than half.

Whereas the nation’s workforce supports a tightened labor market where employees have the upper hand over employers, the plans by the Chamber and Biden seek to diminish the cost of labor by inflating the labor market to grow profit margins.

Currently, about 1.2 million legal immigrants are awarded green cards annually to permanently resettle in the U.S. This is in addition to the roughly 1.4 million foreign nationals who secure work visas to take U.S. jobs every year in the American economy. On top of these admissions, rubber-stamped by the federal government, hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens enter the U.S. annually and many take entry-level jobs meant for teens and the working class.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

