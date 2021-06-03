https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/06/03/chaotic-nyc-mayoral-debate-explodes-how-the-hell-do-we-have-you-become-our-mayor-1083365/

Wednesday night, the second New York City Democratic mayoral debate devolved into mud-slinging and name-calling with candidate Eric Adams asking Andrew Yang at one point: “How the hell do we have you become our mayor?” It’s being referred to as a “slash-and-burn” debate.

Yang and Adams are ostensibly the two front-runners in the race. Adams took the opportunity during the debate to savage Yang on multiple fronts including gun violence and “not vot[ing] in municipal elections at all.” That’s when he asked, “How the hell do we have you become our mayor with this record like this? How will you govern a diverse city like this?”

Not to be outdone, Yang fired back at Adams: “Three out of four shootings in Brooklyn are going unsolved right now. You’re the Brooklyn borough president. The problems have been getting worse around you while you’ve been running for mayor and raising money from your friends in real estate.”

Adams, who is a former NYPD captain, fought back by accusing Yang of fleeing the city: “So why should we trust you now? You may flee again during a difficult time. I never fled the city, I protected this city.”

(Video Credit: CBS New York)

And it got uglier. Yang stated that Adams has “been investigated for corruption everywhere you’ve gone.” Then he blasted his opponent: “Is that really what we want in the next mayor? You think you’re going to enter city hall and it’s going to be different? We all know it’s going to be exactly the same, that’s why so many people on this stage don’t want you to be mayor.” He also charged: “You’ve achieved the rare trifecta of corruption investigations.”

“I guess they want you to be mayor?” Adams laughed. “What am I missing here?”

He also demanded that Yang apologize since an investigation purportedly found he had done nothing wrong. Adams remarked that “as a person of color that is wrongly accused often in this country, you should never get a point deducted” over an accusation.

“Saying that is simply because you’re black — I don’t think that’s correct,” Yang retorted. Adams replied, “I never said that.”

The other candidates got in their shots as well, trying to claw their way up and over the front runners.

Questions!

Yang –>Adams

McGuire–>Stringer

Wiley–> Adams

Stringer–> Adams

Donovan–>Yang

Garcia–> Stringer

Adams–>Yang

Morales–> Adams — David Freedlander (@freedlander) June 3, 2021

Scott Stringer went after both Adams and Yang: “I think you’re both right. You both shouldn’t be mayor.”

A former aide of his named Jean Kim has claimed he kissed and groped her without consent. Stringer has adamantly denied the accusation. That incident was brought up during the debate.

When a moderator questioned Stringer on whether Kim was lying concerning the intern’s claims, he seemed to refer to similar allegations made against Joe Biden in the 2020 election cycle.

“So I believe that women should be heard, I believe that Joe Biden’s accuser should be heard, and then, facts kick in,” Stringer replied. “And what I’ve tried to say is that there have been inconsistencies and I’ve denied the allegations.”

He went on to state, “It’s up to the voters to look at the facts. There’s a number of media outlets that are reporting more facts every day, including tonight in the Intercept, and I ask people to judge the facts. This is something that happened 20 years ago. I do believe that Jean should be heard. I’ve said that on day one, I continue to say it, but I also have to say that these allegations are false and that there are inconsistencies.”

Tara Reade, the former Senate staffer who alleged that Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993, was incensed and responded to Stringer via Twitter: “Stop using my name right now Scott Stringer to defend yourself,” she tweeted. “There was no investigation into Biden. Do not use my case as an example of your alleged innocence. This is ghoulish. Sexual assault is non partisan.”

Stop using my name right now Scott Stringer to defend yourself. There was no investigation into Biden. Do not use my case as an example of your alleged innocence. This is ghoulish.

Sexual assault is non partisan @kthalps

@theintercept @ryangrim have you seen this? https://t.co/bPSdMhAQDg — Tara Reade 🦋 (@ReadeAlexandra) June 3, 2021

Fox News asked Reade to comment and she was blunt: “I think it’s appalling that after no proper investigation into Biden other Democrats are using my case as a blueprint to get around sexual misconduct allegations. This is the height of hypocrisy and exposes the craven reality of how Democratic leadership operates and does not care about sexual violence or protecting victims.”

There are eight candidates in the New York City mayoral race: Andrew Yang, Eric Adams, Shaun Donovan, Kathryn Garcia, Raymond McGuire, Scott Stringer, Maya Wiley, and Dianne Morales. Currently, it appears that Adams and Yang are the ones to beat in this particular race.

Powered by

see all) Latest posts by Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

