https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/03/cnn-notes-that-vogue-is-back-at-the-white-house-after-a-four-year-hiatus-to-photograph-jen-psaki/

As Twitchy mentioned earlier this morning, journalists at the White House revealed that they’d spotted celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz, who was there to shoot White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

We said we’d keep you posted, and now we can, thanks to CNN White House correspondent Kate Bennett, who notes that Vogue is back at one of its “favorite haunts” after a four-year hiatus.

We were going to ask about Dr. Biden, but it appears they’ve already done her photoshoot with her husband.

Yeah, we’d noticed that actual supermodel Melania Trump didn’t make any magazine covers.

Doing photoshoots of Stormy Daniels and Beto O’Rourke, duh.

We’ll have to circle back to you on that one.

And CNN’s White House correspondent doesn’t seem to have anything to add to that “four-year hiatus.” Why was that?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...