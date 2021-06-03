https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/03/cnn-notes-that-vogue-is-back-at-the-white-house-after-a-four-year-hiatus-to-photograph-jen-psaki/

As Twitchy mentioned earlier this morning, journalists at the White House revealed that they’d spotted celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz, who was there to shoot White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

We said we’d keep you posted, and now we can, thanks to CNN White House correspondent Kate Bennett, who notes that Vogue is back at one of its “favorite haunts” after a four-year hiatus.

After a four-year hiatus, @voguemagazine returns to one of its favorite haunts: the White House. In addition to shoots already for @VP and @FLOTUS (upcoming August issue), photographer @annieleibovitz is back today to take portrait of Jen Psaki. — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) June 3, 2021

We were going to ask about Dr. Biden, but it appears they’ve already done her photoshoot with her husband.

Though Leibovitz never shot @MELANIATRUMP during her tenure as FLOTUS, she did shoot this portrait of Stormy Daniels for the October 2018 issue of Vogue. pic.twitter.com/0RpHJrR35E — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) June 3, 2021

Yeah, we’d noticed that actual supermodel Melania Trump didn’t make any magazine covers.

Where were they for four years? — Coffee and Coffee (@Coffeeandbeans1) June 3, 2021

Doing photoshoots of Stormy Daniels and Beto O’Rourke, duh.

The corporate media are the enemy of the people. This the clear reflected-upon moderate position. — Dr.Yiorgo (@George_Losh) June 3, 2021

What a joke. Well done, everyone. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) June 3, 2021

They missed a great opportunity to have one of the most beautiful First Ladies on their cover. It actually seems quite petty that they chose to not photograph her. — Julie Golvach🇺🇸 (@JulieGolvach) June 3, 2021

Amazing. They would not photograph the First Lady of the Trump administration, but they will do glamor shots of the press secretary in the Biden administration https://t.co/SKdwyuaNfR — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) June 3, 2021

Was the four-year hiatus politically motivated? — Robert Rantoul (@RantoulRobert) June 3, 2021

We’ll have to circle back to you on that one.

Why was that four year hiatus? Their leftist bias is showing. — Carlotta (@carlotta429) June 3, 2021

Why the hiatus? Didn’t align with the oily tattered propaganda cult? A true journalist would query why the display of outright bias. — Maggie Magoo (@MMMDigits) June 3, 2021

Pathetic you were too busy crying to your therapists about mean tweets to shoot a fashion model First Lady. You wonder why we think you all are corrupt jokes. Not even a Trump fan but media is disgusting — Magnolia (@MagnoliaHenry18) June 3, 2021

Why the four year hiatus? Oh I forgot the self aggrandizing elites did not care for the tens of millions of us plebes who voted for the last president — philw1776🚀🏈🪐🔭 (@philw1776) June 3, 2021

“After a four-year hiatus, @voguemagazine returns to one of its favorite haunts: the White House” Too little, too late. You missed THE most beautiful FLOTUS we’ve ever had… pic.twitter.com/Fc9hSqq1Mx — Beersaint (@USMC_Razorback) June 3, 2021

They missed the opportunity of a lifetime. pic.twitter.com/v5TeEwftaI — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) June 3, 2021

Literally ignore a model of a First Lady (Mrs Trump), but do a press secretary. That’s all you need to know about left wing rags like this. — Despicable Neanderthal 😎🇺🇸 (@N00neSp3cial) June 3, 2021

Makes sense that a fashion magazine wouldn’t invite the only fashion model ever to be FLOTUS. — Scully 🇺🇸 (@dhighway61) June 3, 2021

They purposefully ignored the best looking and most stylish woman that’s been in the White House in a long time. — Tony Huneycutt (@tonyhuneyc) June 3, 2021

Very funny. Like we really give credence to photos of these corrupt people and your magazine. — Freedom (@JournalersCafe) June 3, 2021

Your magazine is shit. — Sisolak Sucks (@BidenDidNotWin) June 3, 2021

Continuing to embarrass yourself… — JDB 🥃 (@BREWcorpSoCal) June 3, 2021

Vogue. More pathetic than ever. — Joe Killian (@joekillian3) June 3, 2021

And CNN’s White House correspondent doesn’t seem to have anything to add to that “four-year hiatus.” Why was that?

