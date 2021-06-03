https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/03/cnn-small-but-intensive-study-finds-that-conservatives-are-more-likely-to-targeted-by-believe-fake-news/

CNN’s Maggie Fox reports that a “small but intensive study” by two professors at Ohio State University finds that conservatives are more likely to be targeted by fake news, and also more likely to believe it.

What’s funny is that if you click the link to CNN’s article, you’re presented with a video titled, “How right-wing media pushed Covid-19 disinformation.” Coincidentally, the study cited “does not cover the pandemic period.” That’s handy, in light of the dump of Anthony Fauci emails.

The research is the latest in a series of studies that show people on the political right tend to not only be targeted by fake news, but to believe it’s correct. https://t.co/TLUdoUlJw7 — CNN (@CNN) June 3, 2021

“Analyses suggest that conservatism is associated with a lesser ability to distinguish between true and false claims across a wide range of political issues and with a tendency to believe that all claims are true,” write Kelly Garrett and Robert Bond. “The study also shows that conservatives’ propensity to hold misperceptions is partly explained by the political implications of this widely shared news. Socially engaging truthful claims tended to favor the left, while engaging falsehoods disproportionately favored the right.”

Each article used in the study was carefully fact-checked, likely by the same people who aren’t yet done with their fact-check of the New York Post’s story on Hunter Biden’s laptop that was suppressed on social media and regarded as Russian disinformation by former intelligence officials.

This is an apple. pic.twitter.com/BPmxl4PDjL — Don Helpingstine (@dhelpingstine) June 3, 2021

Like, say, Russia throwing the 2016 election? Or the black hole that swallowed that airliner? Or Nick Sandmann accosting that Native American guy? Fake news like that? https://t.co/nidL8DiZIE — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 3, 2021

What’s the political affiliation again of the people who screamed and are still screaming “Russian Collusion” again? pic.twitter.com/AllHy2xcMV — Will 🇺🇸🇻🇦🍀🦅 (@WJK184) June 3, 2021

Here’s some fake news sold by CNN to their BlueAnon audience… Russia hoax Kavanaugh is a rapist Smolett was assaulted Very fine people on both sides Covington kids Shall I continue? pic.twitter.com/Dk93IPsLDJ — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) June 3, 2021

I used to pretty much accept what I heard in the media (i.e. @CNN). The “very fine people hoax” which I watched happen in real time, was like a slap to the face…which led me to research other “stories.” Now I pretty much dismiss everything from the media, initially. — Doug Oldham (@DPOldham) June 3, 2021

Don’t forget the “drinking bleach” hoax and the feeding koi fish hoax. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) June 3, 2021

You’re embarrassing yourselves. You’re beyond parody. — JimmyB 🇺🇸 (@MOTT7) June 3, 2021

I assume that’s why I’m seeing this article right now. — Johnny (@TXTerror83) June 3, 2021

Didn’t know your target audience was right-wing. — Gareth T ☭⃠🇨🇦 (@ThonasGareth) June 3, 2021

I cannot wait for this network to finally die. — Mauro Cortés 💸✈ (@MackerSarasa) June 3, 2021

“We should also alert our viewers that we bring you this report without the SLIGHTEST HINT of irony.” — John Hakes (@johnny_hakes) June 3, 2021

Is there any actual data underlying this? If so, where has it been presented? I’d like to know what the specific “news” items were, which were judged as true and fake, and by whom were they judged. I don’t want to be taken in about fake news by fake news. — Nilla Mano (@AlanMolin34) June 3, 2021

It’s kind of like when President Biden lied about Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema voting more with Republicans, and CNN’s fact-checker finding a way to make that true.

The small but intensive study. Who was targeted? What was the messages ? Where is the data ? I question both sides when one tries to talk about the other. Media bias is insane. — ☈onnie_wx (@Ronnie96697112) June 3, 2021

You mean according to “fack checkers” like Facebook and Thomson Reuters: who disparaged the Covid-19 lableak as far-right conspiracy…. oops — Robert W Rankin (@RankinThomson) June 3, 2021

Yet every liberal believes everything Fauci said…. I wonder when CNN will realize their role in the war in intelligence. I’m so embarrassed for CNN. — ashly (@notdeadyetguys) June 3, 2021

They know their role. They’re willing players, activists who think they know what’s best. — Steve Campbell (@ReformedWriter) June 3, 2021

Everything about this is comedic gold. — DerJon (@DerJon3) June 3, 2021

Research shows

Studies show

Some people say — Vincent (@slatermaus) June 3, 2021

Project Veritas. — Doodlebug (@DBBooper) June 3, 2021

I just read the “paper”. It’s a joke! pic.twitter.com/YiFR686Rcu — W.C. Sage (@CoastSage) June 3, 2021

If this is the OSU study, read it. I laughed out loud a bunch — sean (@seanunger330) June 3, 2021

It was a small but intensive study.

