This morning, CNN’s Don Lemon said it’s time for the media to “move on” from covering former President Donald Trump:
I’m so glad @donlemon said this on @CNN today. We in the media give way too much coverage to Donald Trump. Yes, he’s a former president who says dangerous things that often need to be corrected. But beyond that, we need to stop covering him as much as we do and move on. pic.twitter.com/iXMxPlMLt9
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 3, 2021
Among those at CNN who immediately ignored Lemon’s advice was Chris Cillizza:
Donald Trump is getting worsehttps://t.co/fcrarLymFM
— Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) June 3, 2021
Hey, it’s not like there’s anything else going on!
Production Meeting: “We’re going to need to get creative with our content now that Trump is out of office”
‘Journalists’ at CNN: “I know, I’ll write about Trump!”
— Johnny (@TXTerror83) June 3, 2021
They miss him so much. They don’t know what to do without him. https://t.co/KthG69bMHe
— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 3, 2021
Speaking of “getting worse,” CNN’s ratings took a huge nosedive since Trump left office.
— Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) June 3, 2021
Guess those ratings aren’t quite the same without Trump 🤷♂️ https://t.co/8ijZ6vr66J
— Ashton (@pikashtu) June 3, 2021
CNN can’t quit the ratings king https://t.co/G3XZZf3nlZ
— Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) June 3, 2021
https://t.co/5P44RELDbf pic.twitter.com/8EBcDre62y
— Daniel Collins (@dcollins324) June 3, 2021
Tell us that you want him back as president, Chris. We know you do. https://t.co/qI8owT3fOg
— Javier Vasquez (@JavierVasquez85) June 3, 2021
That’s abundantly clear every single day.