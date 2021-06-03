https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/03/cnns-chris-cillizzas-breaking-news-about-trump-is-more-proof-they-miss-him-so-much/

This morning, CNN’s Don Lemon said it’s time for the media to “move on” from covering former President Donald Trump:

Among those at CNN who immediately ignored Lemon’s advice was Chris Cillizza:

Hey, it’s not like there’s anything else going on!

Speaking of “getting worse,” CNN’s ratings took a huge nosedive since Trump left office.

That’s abundantly clear every single day.

