https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/03/cnns-chris-cillizzas-breaking-news-about-trump-is-more-proof-they-miss-him-so-much/

This morning, CNN’s Don Lemon said it’s time for the media to “move on” from covering former President Donald Trump:

I’m so glad @donlemon said this on @CNN today. We in the media give way too much coverage to Donald Trump. Yes, he’s a former president who says dangerous things that often need to be corrected. But beyond that, we need to stop covering him as much as we do and move on. pic.twitter.com/iXMxPlMLt9 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 3, 2021

Among those at CNN who immediately ignored Lemon’s advice was Chris Cillizza:

Donald Trump is getting worsehttps://t.co/fcrarLymFM — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) June 3, 2021

Hey, it’s not like there’s anything else going on!

Production Meeting: “We’re going to need to get creative with our content now that Trump is out of office” ‘Journalists’ at CNN: “I know, I’ll write about Trump!” — Johnny (@TXTerror83) June 3, 2021

They miss him so much. They don’t know what to do without him. https://t.co/KthG69bMHe — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 3, 2021

Speaking of “getting worse,” CNN’s ratings took a huge nosedive since Trump left office.

Guess those ratings aren’t quite the same without Trump 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/8ijZ6vr66J — Ashton (@pikashtu) June 3, 2021

CNN can’t quit the ratings king https://t.co/G3XZZf3nlZ — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) June 3, 2021

Tell us that you want him back as president, Chris. We know you do. https://t.co/qI8owT3fOg — Javier Vasquez (@JavierVasquez85) June 3, 2021

That’s abundantly clear every single day.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

