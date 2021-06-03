https://justthenews.com/government/congress/conservative-commentator-launches-gofundme-help-repair-aocs-grandmothers?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A conservative commentator by Friday afternoon had raised over $50,000 in a matter of hours to help repair the dilapidated housing of New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s grandmother in Puerto Rico.

The project was launched after Ocasio-Cortez posted pictures on Twitter of her grandmother’s Puerto Rican home, showing crumbling ceilings and buckets of water on the ground. “This is her home,” the congresswoman wrote. “Hurricane María relief hasn’t arrived. Trump blocked relief $ for PR.”

Daily Wire writer Matt Walsh subsequently responded on Twitter: “Shameful that you live in luxury while allowing your own grandmother to suffer in these squalid conditions.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded by claiming that Walsh “[doesn’t] even have a concept for the role that 1st-gen, first-born daughters play in their families,” and that she herself was “calling attention to the systemic injustices you seem totally fine w/ in having a US colony.”

In response, Walsh launched a GoFundMe to “save AOC’s abuela’s ancestral home.” The goal was originally set at $48,990, though over the course of a few hours on Friday the project had already raised over $54,000.

“All proceeds will be donated to abuela, if she will accept them,” the GoFundMe page declares.

