Brittany Aldean, wife of country star Jason Aldean, took a shot at Vice President Kamala Harris for what many branded as a tone-deaf Memorial Day tweet in which Harries urged Americans to enjoy the “long weekend.”

“Our family doesn’t take Memorial Day lightly It’s more than a ‘long weekend’ ,” the wife of the “Dirt Road Anthem” singer wrote in an Instagram post.

“@jasonaldean and I both come from military families and understand the importance our loved ones and others have sacrificed for us, and our freedom. We fly our flag high… EVERY SINGLE DAY,” she continued. “It’s the least we can do to show our appreciation. God bless the Mamas who couldn’t hold their babies one more time. To the Daddies who weren’t able to express just how proud they were. WE THINK AND PRAY FOR YOU, DAILY”

” #happymemorialday Thank you Military and everyone who continues to serve this beautiful country and risk their lives for us!!!! We love you!!,” she added alongside a boomerang of the American flag flying high and proud. Harris came under heavy fire last week after posting a picture of herself smiling with the text, “Enjoy the long weekend.” She failed to acknowledge the reason for the long weekend in that specific post, generating significant backlash. Enjoy the long weekend. pic.twitter.com/ilGOrod4AW — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 29, 2021 It is Memorial Day weekend. This weekend is our time as a nation to honor our Fallen. It is our dedicated time to reflect on our war fighters, those who paid the ultimate price for our Freedom. — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) May 29, 2021 hey @KamalaHarris my buddies wanted me to post our selfie to tell you to “enjoy the long weekend” too! pic.twitter.com/U66Z8R5rWm — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) May 29, 2021 I’m sure they would if they could. https://t.co/ggjHBpOiW7 pic.twitter.com/LGNLf2Ainb — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 29, 2021 This “long weekend” for you is paid for by the blood of our Patriots. Pay your respects to those who have given us our freedom and to the Gold Star families who gave us their loved ones. You are the Vice President of the United States, act like it. https://t.co/mMGgwBCiQb — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) May 29, 2021 Two profoundly different ways to ‘honor’ Memorial Day. Your move in 2024, America.🔻 pic.twitter.com/YBmfkEtnGi — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 30, 2021 The following day, Harris went into more detail in a tweet from her official VP Twitter account. “Throughout our history our service men and women have risked everything to defend our freedoms and our country. As we prepare to honor them on Memorial Day, we remember their service and their sacrifice,” it read: Throughout our history our service men and women have risked everything to defend our freedoms and our country. As we prepare to honor them on Memorial Day, we remember their service and their sacrifice. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 30, 2021

