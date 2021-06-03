https://www.theblaze.com/news/jason-aldean-wife-kamala-harris-memorial-day

Country star Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, hit out at Vice President Kamala Harris’ tweet about the “long weekend” ahead of Memorial Day.

What’s a brief history here?

The vice president faced heavy criticism after she shared a smiling photo of herself on social media ahead of the solemn Memorial Day holiday and captioned it, “Enjoy the long weekend.”

The tweet was entirely devoid of any mention of fallen U.S. heroes, who are honored on Memorial Day.

Following the backlash, she shared a much more appropriate message commemorating those whose lives were lost to defend America and its freedom.

A day after the first tweet, the vice president wrote, “Throughout our history our service men and women have risked everything to defend our freedoms and our country. As we prepare to honor them on Memorial Day, we remember their service and their sacrifice.”

What are the details?

Brittany took to Instagram earlier this week and shared a video of an American flag waving in the breeze.

In the widely liked post, Brittany wrote, “Our family doesn’t take Memorial Day lightly[.] It’s more than a ‘long weekend[.]’ @jasonaldean and I both come from military families and understand the importance our loved ones and others have sacrificed for us, and our freedom.”

“We fly our flag high … EVERY SINGLE DAY,” she continued. “It’s the least we can do to show our appreciation. God bless the Mamas who couldn’t hold their babies one more time. To the Daddies who weren’t able to express just how proud they were. WE THINK AND PRAY FOR YOU, DAILY … Thank you Military and everyone who continues to serve this beautiful country and risk their lives for us!!!! We love you!!”

At the time of this reporting, the video has been liked more than 130,000 times.

