A county in North Carolina is banning Coca-Cola machines in response to the company’s left-wing political agenda, saying they are going to fight back in the culture war.

“The left wing in America, they defund, they boycott, they cancel, they tear down statues — all sorts of egregious actions,” Eddie Harris, Surry County county commissioner, said. “The expectation from them is the opposing political side will cower in the corner and we’re supposed to accept that and it’s supposed to be OK. And it’s not OK.”

The county commissioners voted 3-2 in favor of banning Coca-Cola vending machines in county-owned buildings after the company criticized the state of Georgia for passing voter integrity laws aimed at securing elections.

Harris sent a letter on official county letterhead to James Quincey, CEO of Coca-Cola, saying that the company’s position was “wrong on many levels.”

“I have seen no public statements from you or Coca Cola regarding the placement of China’s ethnic Uighurs and Turkic Muslim minorities in concentration camps,” Harris wrote in a letter obtained by The Daily Wire. “Where is your outrage of this persecution in a Communist country in which Coca Cola is heavily invested?”

“It has also come to our attention that your company has adopted policies that disparage people based on their race,” Harris continued. “According to a whistleblower, your employees were asked to be ‘less white’ and another training slide said: ‘In the U.S. and other Western nations, white people are socialized to feel that they are inherently superior because they are white.’ The slide detailing what it means to be ‘less white’ noted 10 areas in which Caucasians should improve. This type of bigoted and racist thinking has no place in corporate America or our country. People should be judged by the content of their character not the color of their skin.”

“Additionally, your corporate political commentary favoring the Democratic Party and their attempts to divide Americans by race and ethnicity are unnecessary in an era where Americans of all beliefs are more divided now than at any time in the last century,” Harris continued. “Michael Jordan once said ‘Republicans buy sneakers too’ when asked why he didn’t make public comments about politics. Citizens of Surry County and across America are growing increasingly tired of large multinational corporations and their CEOs pushing an increasingly intolerant, bigoted, left-wing, divisive political agenda on its customers.”

“Due to your company’s support of the out-of-control cancel culture and bigoted leftist mob, the Surry Board of County Commissioners voted at their May 17, 2021 meeting to remove all Coca-Cola machines from Surry County Government facilities,” Harris concluded. “Our Board felt that was the best way to take a stand and express our disappointment in Coca-Cola’s actions, which are not representative of most views of our citizens. Our Board hopes that other organizations across the country are taking similar stances against Coca-Cola and sincerely wishes that future marketing efforts and comments emanating from your company are more considerate of all your customers’ viewpoints.”

