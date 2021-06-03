https://justthenews.com/government/security/crew-passengers-thwart-attempted-hijacking-aboard-flight-leaving-los-angeles?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Crew and passengers aboard a Delta jetliner departing Los Angeles on Friday thwarted an apparent hijacking attempt when a man charged the cockpit and was subdued.

Video from Delta Flight 386 headed to Nashville shows flight attendants and passengers wrestling with the man, tackling him and restraining him.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation began investigating after the flight was diverted and landed safely in Albuquerque.

