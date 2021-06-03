https://www.theblaze.com/shows/louder-with-crowder/crowder-is-live-on-youtube-the-fight-against-big-tech-continues-as-faucis-emails-drop

Steven Crowder is back on YouTube, and Big Tech doesn’t know what’s coming for it. Crowder takes another look at Dr. Anthony Fauci’s emails and believes these emails might be worse than the day before. Also, he gives his take on why Democrats want to abolish the filibuster and kicks off Cultural Appropriation Month by saluting Japan!







