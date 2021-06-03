https://noqreport.com/2021/06/03/cuomo-to-use-tax-dollars-to-pay-legal-defense-in-covid-nursing-home-deaths-probe/

Share the truth

A law firm representing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his administration as part of a federal investigation into the state’s handling of nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic will be paid through public funds.

The governor told reporters Wednesday his campaign funds would not pick up the tab for a $2.5 million contract with Morvillo Abramowitz Grand Iason & Anello PC.

“The way it works is the Executive Chamber has retained the counsel, and that is a state expense,” he said during a press conference at the Javits Center. “It has been in every investigation.”

Greg Floyd of CBS 6 in Albany reported earlier in the day that partner Elkan Abramowitz would receive “a discounted hourly rate of $937.50,” while others in the firm would be paid $680 an hour.

The hiring of the law firm was first made public three months ago. However, the Albany Times-Union reported Wednesday that the Office of the State Comptroller released contract details. The rate for Abramowitz is cut by 25 percent, while the other attorney fees are deducted by 15 percent.

The federal investigation into the nursing homes stems from a decision the administration made in the early stages of the pandemic, when it told nursing […]

Read the whole story at justthenews.com

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

