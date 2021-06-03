https://www.dailywire.com/news/demi-lovato-hit-with-backlash-after-promoting-diet-culture-by-appearing-with-dr-pepper-zero

After accusing a frozen yogurt shop of promoting “diet culture” for selling “sugar-free” options, singer Demi Lovato has been getting backlash online after photos surfaced of her appearing in front of a “Dr. Pepper Zero” step-and-repeat backdrop while speaking into a branded microphone.

“Demi Lovato is in hot water with fans over a recent photo of the star holding a Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar-branded microphone — just a month after the singer went to war with a frozen yogurt chain over its ‘triggering’ sugar-free offerings,” reported Page Six. “One critic on Twitter — who did not use Lovato’s preferred they/them pronouns after the performer recently came out as nonbinary — pointed out that Lovato ‘sure is ok with attacking diet culture unless the diet culture lines her pockets’ and encouraged their fans to ‘stop trying to defend an unhinged adult woman.’”

“Oh the irony…holding a microphone with Dr Pepper zero logo after she tried to destroy a frozen yogurt place for having sugar free options,” said another Twitter user.

A rep for Lovato said that the singer was doing a promotional stop and that she had apologized for her past comments regarding diet culture.

“Demi was doing a promotional stop for the awards show as a good partner to iHeart,” the rep told Page Six. “They’ve apologized for comments made weeks ago and have moved on to focus on their cause work in the area of eating disorder awareness and Pride.”

In May, Lovato used her social media platform to denounce a small business for selling sugar-free options.

“Finding it extremely hard to order froyo from [The Bigg Chill Frozen Yogurt] when you have to walk past tons of sugar free cookies/other diet foods before you get to the counter,” Lovato said. “Do better please. #DietCultureVultures.”

“We are not diet vultures,” a spokesperson for The Bigg Chill Frozen Yogurt said in response to Lovato’s claims. “We cater to all of our customers’ needs for the past 36 years. We are sorry you found this offensive.”

Lovato only doubled-down down in her attacks.

“Not just that. Your service was terrible. So rude. The whole experience was triggering and awful. You can carry things for other people while also caring for another percentage of your customers who struggle DAILY just to even step foot in your store,” Lovato said. “You can find a way to provide an inviting environment for all people with different needs. Including eating disorders — one of the deadliest mental illnesses only second to [opioid] overdoses. Don’t make excuses, just do better.”

After significant backlash, Lovato finally apologized for sending the wrong message while simultaneously offering to help with The Bigg Chill’s branding.

“I left that yogurt store and didn’t get the yogurt that I wanted and then I had a hard time for the rest of the weekend … I’m human, and I talk about my struggles. And I’m passionate so I’m sorry that I got the messaging wrong. I’m sorry that I may have disappointed some people but I’m not coming after a small business as someone with a lot of followers. That’s not what I’m doing here,” Lovato said in an Instagram video.

