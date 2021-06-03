https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/556711-doj-arrest-4-oath-keepers-in-connection-with-jan-6

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has arrested four more members of the Oath Keepers in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, adding them to a growing group of far-right militia members facing felony charges over the riot.

In a newly unsealed court filing, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia added the four to conspiracy charges facing members of the group, bringing the total to 16 defendants in the case.

Federal prosecutors say the four attempted “to corruptly obstruct, influence, and impede an official proceeding, that is, the Certification of the Electoral College vote” — a charge that carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Three of the men, Joseph Hackett, Jason Dolan and William Isaacs, were arrested last week, according to a Sunday court filing, while Jonathan Walden was arrested and disclosed in a filing Thursday.

In the filing, officials say Walden asked to join the group’s plans for Jan. 6, noting that he is a former firefighter “and have a K-9 trained for security patrol [82 lb. German Shepherd named ‘Warrior’].”

Prosecutors also outline that the men came in a “grand theft auto golf cart … at times swerving around law enforcement vehicles.”

Hackett and Isaacs were reportedly among those who moved “Ranger file” through the crowd, relying on a military formation to push their way into the building.

The other 12 co-defendants in the case have pleaded not guilty.

The Oath Keepers, a right-wing militia organization with chapters across the country that espouses anti-government beliefs, has been a key focus of federal prosecutors.

The DOJ has now arrested at least 440 people in connection with the Jan. 6 riot.

