Dr. Anthony Fauci is somehow still willing to show his face in public, despite the fact that he really deserves to be run out on a rail, particularly in light of all those damning #FauciEmails. He spoke with MSNBC’s Willie Geist about why it’s important not to be too “accusatory” with regard to China and the possibility that the COVID19 pandemic originated in a lab, because we don’t want to hurt the Chinese government’s feelings.

Fauci also took his tapdancing routine to CNN, where he reiterated that he allegedly remains convinced that the most likely scenario for the COVID19 pandemic’s origin is that the virus leaped from animal to human, because let’s be honest: why would China deliberately perform gain-of-function research to engineer a potentially deadly virus in a lab? That’s just so farfetched!

Watch:

Fauci on his redacted email about a possible China lab leak: “The idea, I think, is quite far fetched that the Chinese deliberately engineered something so that they could kill themselves, as well as other people. I think that’s a bit far out, John.” pic.twitter.com/GpyIsQWMWE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 3, 2021

For reference, here’s the February 1, 2020, email in which Dr. Fauci acknowledged scientist Kristian Anderson’s concern that the SARS-CoV-2 virus had features that “potentially look engineered”:

Scientist Kristian Anderson told Fauci SARS-CoV-2 has “unusual features” that “potentially look engineered”. Not long after this email, the scientists authored a piece insisting the virus was natural and Fauci said the same publicly. This is a massive cover-up. (Buzzfeed FOIA) pic.twitter.com/BD3OUzgDzR — Sharri Markson (@SharriMarkson) June 2, 2021

And there’s Dr. Fauci on CNN, literally laughing off the idea that the Chinese government could be trying to cover up its pivotal role in unleashing a deadly pandemic upon the world.

Fauci takes the most extreme lab leak scenario so he has a straw man to easily knock down. The question at this point isn’t intent or whether the leak was deliberate. It’s whether the lab was or was not the origin of the outbreak. Then the how and why can be ascertained. https://t.co/oost4aF7U0 — The Reckoning 💥 (@sethjlevy) June 3, 2021

As @langdaleca has described, the original leak/outbreak may have been an accident. The actions that may have followed, including possibly releasing Covid at the wet market to mask, could then have been engineered to damage the west and benefit China. — The Reckoning 💥 (@sethjlevy) June 3, 2021

It’s far out that the Chinese would kill their own? Is it really though, Phony Fauci? — Rhylan’s Mama 👌🏼❤️ (@Charles28123427) June 3, 2021

Guess we’d better adjust our tinfoil hats, because we feel like a government known for the systematic persecution and murder of its own people wouldn’t have any hangups about making a virus that could kill its own people more dangerous.

Yeah China definitely wouldn’t kill it’s own citizens. — Garbo (@Garbo824) June 3, 2021

Might be a good time to remind the good doctor that the Chinese government implemented policies under Mao that killed ~45 million people. — Gurgun (@Gurgun1989) June 3, 2021

Mao was responsible for 45 million of his own citizens deaths, and that is being conservative. Xi has imprisoned its own citizens, killed them, raped the women, sterilized, and harvested organs from them. The term is “Par for the course.”#FireFauci https://t.co/34vQUNM9KG — Jacks complete lack of patience (@SlideIntoMyBMs) June 3, 2021

Yes, a communist regime currently committing genocide and known for enslaving its citizens for fun and profit would never, ever consider incurring some losses in population to damage the economies of the rest of the world thinking they’d come out ahead in the deal. https://t.co/lePImPPPpa — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) June 3, 2021

Communists love killing their own people. — Teresa † ن (@BlackIrishI) June 3, 2021

Yes Dr. Fauci the Chinese have proven themselves such humanitarians and never crossed the line on human rights abuses that they would never ever release a virus that could kill their own people or others. God how can anyone listen to this man’s lies and bullshit any longer? — Stephen Dugan (@sdugan48) June 3, 2021

