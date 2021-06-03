https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dr-simone-gold-raises-hell/
In the last year, I was defamed by the media, censored online, terminated from employment, and viciously attacked—all for questioning the “science” and advocating for the right of physicians to prescribe what they know will save lives.
The politicization of medicine must stop. pic.twitter.com/EfNuZhRfch
— Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) June 2, 2021
Fantastic quick hit from an American hero.
