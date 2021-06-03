https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/epic-hundreds-scottsdale-patriots-protest-surprise-biden-migrant-safehouse-neighborhood/

On Wednesday, Patriots in Scottsdale, Arizona rallied in protest of Joe Biden’s new America Last open border policy.

As The Gateway Pundit reported on Tuesday, a North Scottsdale hotel is now acting as shelter for illegal immigrants who are being nurtured and housed by the American taxpayer.

Thank you to the freedom fighters who submit tips, photos and videos. You are doing a great service to the nation.

This protest was HUGE!

We were told that over 1000 peaceful protestors attended the street corner rally, outside of The Homewood Suites at 9880 N. Scottsdale Road.

Joe Biden has given over $600 million to organizations that are housing illegal immigrants in safe family communities throughout the state.

Patriots held flags and signs, some reading “Where is Ducey?”, “Stop Spending Next Generations’ $” and “TRUMP HAD OUR BORDER UNDER CONTROL”.

This builds an even stronger case for a full forensic audit. Democrats have been welcoming this new influx of voters to manipulate elections for years. We must ensure that 1 legal vote = 1 point in our elections.

In addition, Maricopa County residents DID NOT vote for this crap.

Here is the video.

