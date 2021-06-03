https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/facebook-suspending-trump-platform-two-years?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Facebook announced Friday that former President Trump will continue to be suspended from the platform for at least two years, through Jan. 7, 2023.

“We are suspending his accounts for two years, effective from the date of the initial suspension on January 7 this year,” said Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, according to Politico.

“Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr. Trump’s suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols,” Clegg said.

Facebook suspended Trump’s account arguing he violated the platform’s content policy in connection with posts related to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

