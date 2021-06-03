https://nationalfile.com/breaking-twitter-suspends-organization-for-announcing-they-will-release-more-fauci-emails/

The Informed Consent Action Network was suspended by Twitter on Thursday after they announced that they will soon be publishing more emails from Anthony Fauci.

ICAN, an organisation dedicated to increasing informed consent regarding vaccinations, tweeted on Thursday that following the release of thousands of pages from emails from Anthony Fauci that had been revealed through Freedom of Information Act requests from the Washington Post and Buzzfeed, that they would be “dropping 3000 new pages of FOIA’d Fauci emails” that evening, “providing further insight into Anthony Fauci’s actions on Covid, Vaccine Safety, and more.”

However, conservative commentator Michelle Malkin later announced that ICAN had been suspended by Twitter for announcing they would release more emails from Fauci. In a screenshot posted by Malkin to the Big Tech site, ICAN’s Twitter had been locked, due to the tweet allegedly “violating their policy on spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.”

My friends at @ICANdecide were suspended by Twitter today for reporting that they have 3,000 additional pages of Fauci’s emails they obtained thru FOIA! They’ll be posting at https://t.co/2FAmuN6pfZ tonight. Spread the word & help crowdsource review of the emails! pic.twitter.com/BMoNMjMNUv — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) June 3, 2021

On their website, Twitter declares that “in order for content related to COVID-19 to be labeled or removed under this policy, it must: advance a claim of fact, expressed in definitive terms; be demonstrably false or misleading, based on widely available, authoritative sources; and be likely to impact public safety or cause serious harm.” Twitter’s further five categories within this policy relating to discussions surrounding the coronavirus outbreak also do not seem to contain any rules which would have resulted in the tweet from ICAN being removed. (BREAKING: President Trump Blasts Fauci For Wuhan ‘Gain of Function’ Research, Devastating Emails In New Statement)

National File reached out to Twitter for comment on this story, asking which area of their COVID-19 misinformation policy ICAN violated, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

National File has reported extensively on the contents of Fauci’s emails. One email chain from February of 2020 show that Fauci was not concerned with the new variant of COVID-19, and believed that it would be only as mild as the previous swine flu pandemic from 2009. In another email from the same month, Fauci said that “most transmissions” of virus “occur from someone who is symptomatic” and “not asymptomatic.” However, Fauci publicly touted the idea that asymptomatic spread is “not rare” but in fact common, as the medical experts spread fear about the virus.

Yet another email exchange from Fauci shows him promising to pressure then-President Trump to intimidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis into closing gyms, bars and beaches. Fauci and another physician raged at citizens exercising their individual liberty, with Fauci saying that he screamed during television interviews “2 to 5 times per night” when he saw young people having fun.

