A book about Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, has been scrubbed from major online retailers after it made headlines earlier on Wednesday.

Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service, and the Way Forward, an 80-page book about Fauci’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, was removed from both Amazon’s and Barnes & Noble’s stores on the internet, a review by the Washington Examiner found.

The book, which retailed at $18 for preorders, was listed as being set for release on Nov. 2. However, National Geographic Books, which said it developed the book in connection with an upcoming National Geographic Documentary Film about Fauci, said the book was posted earlier than intended for pre-sales and therefore removed.

“The book was prematurely posted for pre-sale, which is why it was taken down,” National Geographic told the Daily Mail.

The company added that Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will not be receiving “any royalties” from sales.

“Before becoming the face of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and America’s most trusted doctor, Dr. Fauci had already devoted three decades to public service,” a description of the book read. “Those looking to live a more compassionate and purposeful life will find inspiration in his unique perspective on leadership, expecting the unexpected, and finding joy in difficult times.”

The book store debacle played out as Fauci faces scrutiny over the public release of thousands of the health official’s emails during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

National Geographic did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Washington Examiner.