Sen. Rand Paul was right about Fauci from the GET-GO.

Just how vindicated do you think the good senator from Kentucky feels now that 1000 of Fauci’s emails have been published?

Watch his interview with Laura Ingraham:

A couple of weeks ago, Rand was questioning Fauci on just these things and the High Priest of COVID did what he always does by answering with doublespeak and pretending the person questioning him is crazy or a conspiracy theorist.

You don’t get to be the highest-paid employee of the federal government by being honest and trustworthy.

Sorry, not sorry.

Depends on how much dirt he has on Hillary Clinton. I’m getting the popcorn — NO ONE 🇮🇱🇮🇱 (@Rsheats2) June 3, 2021

Meep.

We didn’t say it.

We included the tweet.

But we didn’t say it.

We need to find out who gave Fauci his orders. — Congrats! You elected the 1% (@hpygoluki) June 3, 2021

He’s definitely past his expiration date. — Thom Bate (@thom_bate) June 3, 2021

Like really old spoiled milk.

Yup.

I hope so. I stopped listening to him and started making my own choices for my family when he admitted to lying about the masks last year when we were only a month into this pandemic. — Carol Sullivan (@CarolSu65406807) June 3, 2021

Should have been fired a year ago. — Curtis A Smith (@CASPhotography) June 3, 2021

Heh.

Unfortunately, it isn’t. This too shall pass like Obama, Newsome, Cuomo, the Bidens etc. And there’s nothing we can do. These scandals serves no purpose order than confirm our suspicions but that’s all we are ever gonna get. — Adult Gambino (@Jreal_dikach) June 3, 2021

Let’s hope this tweet isn’t right BUT ‘Adult Gambino’ does have a point. It’s seriously like these people are Teflon and nothing sticks to them.

Ever.

Thank you Rand Paul for exposing Dr Fauci as a fake who has contributed to the deaths of millions all over the world.

CNN has not been helpful in any way yet FOX had suspicions a year ago — blazerfan (@blazerfan) June 3, 2021

How about prosecuting Dr. Fakey? — HogriderLA (@HogriderLA) June 3, 2021

Dr. Fakey.

That works.

***

