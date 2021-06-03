http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/O-FgBk7WgKo/FBI-investigating-Postmaster-General-Louis-DeJoy-16222392.php
WASHINGTON – The FBI is investigating Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in connection with campaign fundraising activity involving his former business, according to people familiar with the matter and a spokesman for DeJoy.
FBI agents in recent weeks interviewed current and former employees of DeJoy and the business, asking questions about political contributions and company activities, these people said. Prosecutors also issued a subpoena to DeJoy himself for information, one of the people said.