National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director defends actions

© press Dr. Fauci claims Trump supporters don’t ‘understand’ science

Dr. Anthony Fauci has claimed that he was never “anti-Trump” while working with the 45th POTUS but alleges that supporters of President Donald Trump “resent” him because they just don’t “understand” how science works.

Speaking during a Wednesday appearance on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was responding to the backlash of his published emails.

He defended his shifting on comments and recommendations he made during the Trump administration, saying they have changed under the Biden administration because the data evolves with time.

“Yeah, I mean there is no doubt there are people out there, for one reason or another, resent me for what I did in the last administration, which was not anything that was anti-Trump at all,” Fauci told host Nicolle Wallace.

“It was just trying to get the right information, to try and get the right data,” he insisted.

“What they didn’t seem to understand —I guess that it is understandable that they didn’t understand it— that science is a dynamic process.”

“So something that you know in January—you make a recommendation or a comment about it,” Fauci continued.

“But as you get more and more information, the information leads you to change.

“Because that is what science is, it is a self-correcting process,” he said.

“So when you hear someone say something at one point, then two or three months later, if you stick with what you said at the original time when you had one-fifth the amount of data that you have now, I think that would be inappropriate.

“It is appropriate, although sometimes it is difficult for people to understand, how as you learn more and more, you have to continue to evolve with the data.

“That is what I was trying to do, is always tell the truth on the basis of what the data is.

“It was never deliberately something against the president.”

Thousands of Dr. Fauci’s emails were published this week under a Freedom of Information Act request

Fauci then referenced the Freedom of Information Act release of thousands of pages of his emails.

“In fact, you spoke about my emails,” he told Wallace.

“If you look at my emails, I never in the emails said anything derogatory about President Trump.”

WATCH:

“I was trying to tell the truth on the basis of what the data is. It was never deliberately something against the President… you spoke about my emails… I never in the emails never said anything derogatory about President Trump.” – Dr. Anthony Fauci w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/SsoGoADD9I — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) June 2, 2021

