A former head of Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), better known as MI6, has said it will be hard to prove China’s virology lab in Wuhan was responsible for the coronavirus pandemic because “a lot of data has probably been destroyed or made to disappear” and said the United Nations’ World Health Organization (WHO) appears to be “a lost cause”.

Sir Richard Dearlove, head of the British foreign intelligence service made famous by the James Bond novels and film franchise from 1999 to 2004, told Allison Pearson of The Telegraph that “it’s going to be difficult to prove definitely the case for a gain-of-function chimera being the cause of the pandemic” because of the likely erasure of evidence by the communist regime.

“The People’s Republic of China is a pretty terrifying regime and does some things we consider unacceptable, and extreme in silencing opposition to the official line of the government,” noted the former spook, known informally as ‘C’ during his years as Britain’s foreign spy chief, on the newspaper’s ‘Planet Normal’ podcast.

While Facebook suppressed claims the Wuhan virus may have been “man-made” under the Donald Trump administration, it has reversed its position now that his Democrat successor Joe Biden has indicated that it conducting serious investigations into whether COVID-19 did indeed come from virus laboratories in Wuhan.

“The whole argument has shifted and I’m pretty sure in my own mind that the U.S. must have material which has accelerated this development,” Sir Richard speculated.

“China was originally let off the hook. I think the problem was the style of the Trump regime, a lot of people understandably found it hard to go along with his more outlandish allegations,” he added, appearing to tacitly agree with those conservatives who believe left-wing politicians and left-leaning news outlets and social media outlets pooh-poohed suggestions that China the Wuhan Institute of Virology was responsible for the pandemic purely because President Trump and his Cabinet suggested that they were — but in a way that made it seem as though this was somehow Trump’s fault.

The Briton was also scathing of the World Health Organization (WHO) and its belated investigation into the origins of the pandemic, saying it now “looks like a lost cause” and insisting that it “should not be the agency to deliver material which gives us a clear understanding of what the hell happened.”

“The WHO report was farcical and it’s clear now they are losing control of the narrative,” he added.

