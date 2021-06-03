https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/06/03/pompeo-fauci-has-a-lot-of-questions-to-answer-his-colleague-has-dirty-hands-1083700/

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that Dr. Fauci has a lot of questions to answer concerning what he knows about the alleged Wuhan lab leak of COVID-19 and when he knew about it. He warned that it “could happen again.”

Fauci dismissed the theory of a lab leak early on in the pandemic. He instead insisted the virus jumped from an animal host to a human one. Now, he claims to be open to the possibility that the virus was “accidentally” leaked from the Chinese lab.

Pompeo wants answers on the spread of the virus and he is demanding that the Chinese Communist Party be held responsible for the pandemic.

“Right after that email that you described in early May, I began to talk about this as well. We knew that the evidence was accumulating, was piling up that the wet market [theory] didn’t hold water and that the much more likely scenario was that this had come from the virology lab in Wuhan. And this guy [Peter] Daszak who wrote this email, he’s got dirty hands. He was involved in this laboratory, there was taxpayer money that was funneled all through an alliance that he was responsible for. He was one of the lead investigators that was sent in to look at this. There’s a lot of questions to be answered. I think Dr. Fauci has a lot of questions to answer,” Pompeo said in an interview with Fox & Friends on Thursday.

(Video Credit: Fox News)

Pompeo continued: “And this matters, your point about this being a matter of national security; that lab is still operating. That work is still going on there today, and we could have something like that happen again. And the Chinese Communist Party refuses to tell us what they know. The United States, President Biden must demand we get these answers. We must know how the U.S. government, how Dr. Fauci, Daszak, all the folks that were underwriting this laboratory, what they knew, when they knew it, because this will help us answer the important questions that will keep us all safe.”

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is urging Congress to hold another hearing with Dr. Fauci to get some of those answers. He told Fox News host Sean Hannity that with the release of thousands of Fauci’s emails, a hearing is essential to get to the bottom of the matter.

(Video Credit: Fox News)

Fauci has appeared a number of times in front of Congress in an attempt to explain the origins of the pandemic. He has confirmed that the U.S. gave $600,000 over a span of five years to the Wuhan laboratory, which went towards funding their research into coronaviruses that were transmitted from animals to humans. He has also said there is no way of guaranteeing those funds didn’t get used for controversial “gain of function” research.

The thousands of emails that have been uncovered were due to a Freedom of Information Act request by BuzzFeed News. In that trove of communication, Fauci was warned that the virus could have possibly been engineered in a lab.

“Part of the troubling thing that we are seeing with these emails that are coming out is not only do they seem to correspond with what President Trump said, and what Secretary Pompeo said in terms of the origins of the virus, but it indicates that Dr. Fauci had knowledge or at least a suspicion of things not happening in an evolutionary manner very early on,” claimed Meadows. “And he didn’t share that with the task force. That’s very troubling and something that we do need to get to the bottom of.”

Since the emails were uncovered, Fauci is now stressing that people should keep “an open mind” regarding the origin of the coronavirus. Appearing on MSNBC”s “Morning Joe,” he was adamant that he didn’t necessarily dismiss the lab leak theory as a conspiracy. Instead, he tried to cover his bases saying he felt it was “more likely to be” an animal-to-human transmission scenario.

“The situation is that we didn’t know and we still don’t know what the origin is,” Fauci remarked on Thursday. “If you look historically in the way things rolled out, we all felt and still do actually, that it is more likely to be a natural jumping of species from an animal reservoir to a human, however since we don’t know that for sure, that you’ve got to keep an open mind.”

What can we learn from new Fauci email dump? https://t.co/UqIDbboIQz pic.twitter.com/0WUGGhcoDA — Conservative News (@BIZPACReview) June 2, 2021

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said in a statement given to Fox News that the emails showed Fauci “coordinated with one of the Wuhan Lab’s founders to cover-up the plausible notion that the virus could have come from inside the lab.”

Powered by

see all) Latest posts by Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

