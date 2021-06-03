https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/former-treasury-official-sentenced-prison-leaking-mueller-related-documents?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A former Treasury Department official has been sentenced to six months in prison for leaking thousands of confidential reports and financial documents related to former President Trump, Russia, and special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Natalie Mayflower Sours Edwards was sentenced Thursday for one count of conspiracy for leaking over 2,000 documents, known as Suspicious Activity Reports, to a reporter who worked at Buzzfeed News, according to CNN.

“I transmitted a file containing or disclosing the existence of a SAR,” Edwards said in January when she pleaded guilty to the crime. “I am sorry for what I have done and I apologize to you, your honor, and the court.”

The documents she released to BuzzFeed from 2017 to 2018 included information regarding former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, his business associate Rick Gates, the Russian embassy, and Maria Butina, the Russian guns rights activist and accused spy for the Kremlin.

BuzzFeed spokesperson Matt Mittenthal criticized Edwards’s sentencing, calling her “a brave whistleblower” who “fought to warn the public about grave risks to America’s national security,” according to Politico.

