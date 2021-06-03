https://www.outkick.com/fox-sports-bringing-back-usfl-for-spring-football-in-2022/

The United States Football League is officially back, folks. After almost a 40-year hiatus, the USFL will be making a return to the field in March of 2022, the league announced early on Thursday morning.

Fox Sports, a minority owner of the league, will act as its television partner. The PR Twitter account for Fox Sports announced the news in spectacular fashion with former USFL and NFL quarterback Doug Flutie revealing the great news.

Check it out.

The USFL is back! The action begins in the spring of 2022 on FOX Sports. 🔗 : https://t.co/Zh04Uy0Z4k@USFLOfficial legendary QB @DougFlutie discusses the league’s return in 2022 ⬇️pic.twitter.com/c9A0CnAnJn — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) June 3, 2021

The restarted league will include all the old USFL names and logos from the original teams, from the Houston Gamblers to the Jersey Generals. All of it. It’s also back where it belongs — in the spring — which means it won’t be directly competing with the NFL for viewership.

Fans have been longing for a sustainable spring league, and they may have just landed one. With the backing of Fox Sports, this should have the legs needed for sustainable success. Yes, I know that’s been said before, but we’ve also seen this league have success before. Well, some of our more seasoned readers have, at least.

In fact, the USFL once fielded top football talent such as Steve Young, Herschel Walker and Reggie White.

Let’s go!

Fox Sports announces the USFL will return for spring football in March of next year. Fox has bought all the old team names and logos. This should be fun. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 3, 2021

Follow Clint Lamb on Twitter @ClintRLamb.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

