https://www.dailywire.com/news/gay-employee-hits-disney-with-anti-discrimination-suit-at-start-of-pride-month

Just as its various social media accounts were rolling out rainbow-themed Pride Month posts, Disney was hit with an anti-discrimination lawsuit from a long-time executive.

Attorneys for ABC-Signature Vice President Joel Hopkins filed a ten-page complaint in Los Angeles Superior Court on June 1, alleging sexual orientation discrimination and failure to prevent discrimination in violation of California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act. “Plaintiff has direct and repeated complaints to HR about the discrimination he has endured while employed by Defendants,” the complaint states, “and, concomitantly, the related failures to promote him and to pay him at the same level as other department heads.”

The suit, which Deadline reprinted in full, goes on to allege, “After his sexual orientation became known to his superiors and after being discriminated against and put on a dead-end career track and repeatedly denied promotions with no remedy or relief from HR, Plaintiff is informed and believes that yet again, in or around April 2021, several promotions occurred, but Plaintiff once again was not promoted. Plaintiff is informed and believes that these promotions occurred despite representations that Disney was hurting financially and not promoting.”

Hopkins began his career with the company in 1994 as a director of production finance for Buena Vista Television and was promoted twice in six years to become vice president of production finance for Touchstone TV. But he says once his supervisor, ABC CFO Jim Hedges, became aware he was gay, the promotions stopped and he failed to advance any further. Hopkins is seeking compensatory damages, punitive damages, and costs to cover his legal fees — damages Deadline says, “could really start racking up if a judge takes into consideration what Hopkins could have earned over the decades had he moved up the Disney corporate food chain accordingly.”

Given that Disney would have been notified that Hopkins received a Right To Sue notice from the state’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing on April 30, it could not have been surprised by the lawsuit. But its timing is especially awkward for a company heavily promoting various Pride Month campaigns.

“We believe in the power of inclusive storytelling that brings us together and inspires us to live authentically, and Disney+ is committed to amplifying LGBTQ+ and BIPOC voices. We are proud to be a home for diverse creators, talent, and content,” Disney Plus tweeted the same day Hopkins filed his complaint, adding in subsequent posts, “Around the world, The Walt Disney Company proudly contributes towards organizations that support LGBTQ+ communities and people. Discover LGBTQ+ characters and stories in the “Celebrate Pride Month” content set now streaming on #DisneyPlus and join us in recognizing the community all month long with special spotlights, musical moments, laughter and love. #DisneyPlusPride.”

The company’s main Disney Twitter account tweeted simply, “There’s room for everyone under the rainbow. Happy #PrideMonth!”

The Daily Wire reached out to Disney and ABC for comment on the merits of Hopkins’ suit but did not receive an immediate response.

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent those of The Daily Wire.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

