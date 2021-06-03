https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/03/glenn-greenwald-drags-life-long-dem-operative-turned-facebook-toadie-andy-stone-for-hunter-biden-fact-checking-he-promised-months-ago/

If you wondered just how badly biased Facebook really is with their content, look no further than what they did to President Trump.

And continue to do to the former president.

But you know, Facebook isn’t a publisher.

Glenn Greenwald was good enough to remind Andy Stone about his promise MONTHS ago that fact-checking was being done by Facebook on the Hunter Biden story that was silenced just weeks before the election. A story about then Democrat-candidate Biden’s son being ‘owned’ by China would have been highly problematic for his election hopes.

So it sort of disappeared.

Huh, any word on that Andy?

When we went to his timeline all we found was *crickets*.

From October 2020.

Ouch.

We’re not counting on it.

