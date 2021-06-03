https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/03/glenn-greenwald-drags-life-long-dem-operative-turned-facebook-toadie-andy-stone-for-hunter-biden-fact-checking-he-promised-months-ago/

If you wondered just how badly biased Facebook really is with their content, look no further than what they did to President Trump.

And continue to do to the former president.

No. Nothing about the status of President Trump’s presence on our platform has changed. He remains indefinitely suspended. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) June 2, 2021

But you know, Facebook isn’t a publisher.

Glenn Greenwald was good enough to remind Andy Stone about his promise MONTHS ago that fact-checking was being done by Facebook on the Hunter Biden story that was silenced just weeks before the election. A story about then Democrat-candidate Biden’s son being ‘owned’ by China would have been highly problematic for his election hopes.

So it sort of disappeared.

Any news on the fact-checking process you claimed Facebook was undertaking on the Hunter Biden documents in the weeks leading up to the election when — as a life-long Dem operative — you announced for FB that the reporting on this story would be algorithmically suppressed? https://t.co/KNE9dfQaqk — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 2, 2021

Huh, any word on that Andy?

When we went to his timeline all we found was *crickets*.

Here’s the fact-checking promise you made on October 14, 2020, when justifying Facebook’s extraordinary, election-manipulating suppression of that reporting. That’s more than 7 months ago. Seems like it should be ready by now:https://t.co/YYcxHQL4nB — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 2, 2021

From October 2020.

Ouch.

He’ll circle back on that one. — Terry (@editor_wp) June 2, 2021

We’re not counting on it.

