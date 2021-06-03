https://noqreport.com/2021/06/03/google-refuses-to-fire-head-of-diversity-despite-furious-backlash-to-anti-semitic-blog-post/

Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Google is refusing to fire a member of its diversity team after anti-Semitic comments he wrote in 2007 recently reemerged.

Kamau Bobb, who is listed as the “Global Lead for Diversity Strategy and Research at Google” on his website , came under fire Wednesday when a since-deleted blog post titled “If I Were A Jew” was uncovered.

Rather than firing him, however, Google has reportedly removed Bobb from his position as head of diversity, moving him to a “STEM research role,” according to Business Insider .

As noted by The Daily Wire , Bobb wrote a blog post in 2007 in which he stated Jews have an “insatiable appetite for war and killing,” adding that Israel had an “insatiable appetite for vengeful violence.”

Bobb reportedly apologized for the post, writing to the “Jewgler” internal group at Google.

“My blog is a place for my personal reflection on a number of complex issues spanning years. [R]eading it again and seeing the pain it’s caused, I would like to respond directly and honestly,” Bobb wrote in an email shared by The New York Post .“Let me first apologize. what I wrote crudely characterized the entire jewish community. What […]

