Former President Donald Trump will meet with the Republican Study Committee in New Jersey next week to talk about the conservative agenda, the New York Post reports.

“At Republican Study Committee, we’ve been very busy as we develop the consensus conservative agenda for the future of the Republican Party, and that agenda is the Trump agenda,” Chairman Jim Banks said, adding that the group’s trip on June 10 will be the first time some of its members have met with the former president since he left office in January.

Trump is staying at his Bedminster, N.J., resort and golf course for the summer after moving his official residence to Mar-a-Lago in Florida during his presidency.

“We’re looking forward to going up to visit with him to discuss what we’ve been up to and what we plan to do for not just the rest of this term in the minority, but when we get the majority back, but talk to him about what we, what we hope to accomplish,” Banks told the Post.

Trump has indicated he’ll seek another term in the White House in 2024 if his health is good.

Banks said he feels the Republican Party’s goals should reflect Trump’s as contrasted with the Biden agenda if the party hopes to maintain the voters who have come on board since 2016 and take back a majority in the House in 2022.

The group’s recent budget proposal aims to balance the federal budget in five years and cut $14.4 trillion over 10 years, while lowering taxes by $1.9 trillion. They say the plan would amount to a budget surplus by 2026.

But Banks added that the group has sought ways to focus on more than just fiscal conservatism and pro-life issues, bringing in China policy and immigration, which were important to the Trump administration.

“At RSC, what we’ve been focused on is really developing an agenda, the traditional conservative issues that RSC has always been involved with: balanced budgets and fiscal responsibility. We released our budget last week, strong national defense, and pro-life, social conservative issues,” he said. “But really, President Trump, where he’s led our party, is to be more focused on the China threat, and RSC has been very active on that front.

“And China trade issues, Big Tech issues are very important to RSC, we’re very active in that space, confronting the Big Tech’s free speech and censorship of conservatives. We have our election integrity bill that I introduced, the Save Democracy Act. RSC is doing more on the immigration front than it has ever done before, and we look forward to talking to him about that.”

