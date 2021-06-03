https://www.dailywire.com/news/hailey-baldwin-credits-christian-faith-for-marriage-to-justin-bieber

Model Hailey Baldwin said if but for her Christian faith, she would probably not be married to her husband, Justin Bieber.

Speaking with Yvonne Orji on Baldwin’s YouTube show “A Conversation With,” the model said that their Christian faith is the “biggest thing” in their relationship.

“They ask me all the time, ‘What would you say is, like, the biggest thing in your relationship? You guys are really happy,”‘ Baldwin said. “And I’m like, ‘It’s our faith.’ It’s what we believe in. If we didn’t have that, we wouldn’t even be here. We wouldn’t even be together.”

Baldwin also reflected upon the judgment she sometimes gets from other Christian people regarding her modeling career.

“I’ve met Christian people that are just super judgmental and made me feel like I’m a bad person because I don’t live my life the way they think I should live my life,” she said. “And I felt weird about posting certain photos of myself or feeling like, ‘People in the church are gonna see this. Am I doing something wrong? Am I setting, like, a bad example?’ And the reality is — no.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have previously stated how faith determined their relationship. Speaking with Vogue in 2019, Bieber confessed to giving up sex for a year, admitting he had a “legitimate problem” with premarital relations.

“He doesn’t ask us not to have sex for him because he wants rules and stuff,” Bieber told Vogue. “He’s like, I’m trying to protect you from hurt and pain. I think sex can cause a lot of pain.”

The pop star went on to say that premarital sex often serves as a crutch for people who are making up for a lack of perceived self-worth, adding that he wanted to “rededicate” his body to God to cleanse his soul.

“Sometimes people have sex because they don’t feel good enough, because they lack self-worth,” Bieber said. “Women do that, and guys do that. I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result. There are perks. You get rewarded for good behavior.”

In February of last year, during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to promote his album “Changes,” Bieber talked about how faith in Christ eventually led him to obedience.

“I really took a deep dive in my faith,” Bieber said. “I believed in Jesus but I never really, like … when it says following Jesus is actually turning away from sin, and so there’s no, it talks about it in the Bible, there’s no faith without obedience.”

One month later, Bieber said during the Facebook Watch series “The Biebers on Watch” that he would have avoided pre-marital sex if he could go back in time.

“If I could go back and not have to face some of the bad hurt that I went through, I probably would’ve saved myself for marriage,” Bieber said with his wife Hailey at his side.

